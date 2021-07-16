Hair Conditioner Market Expected to Reach $10,472 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hair Conditioner Market by Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the hair conditioner market size was valued at $8,467.1 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $10,472 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027

Hair conditioner is a liquid that is applied to the hair after shampooing to improve its condition, look, feel, appearance, shine, and manageability. It is useful for repairing, smoothing, strengthening, and reducing spit-ends as well as reducing damaged hair. Conditioners come in a variety of forms, including liquids, gels, and creams, as well as lighter lotions and sprays. Hair conditioner products are available for all hair types, including dry, oily, and curly hair.

Ask for sample copy of this report@: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11398

The hair conditioner market analysis is done according to segmentation on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the hair conditioner market segment is categorized into rinse-out, leave-in, deep, and others. As per end user, it is divided into men, women, and kids. According to distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, drug stores or pharmacy, mass

merchandiser, department stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the hair conditioner market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Various types of hair conditioners available in the market include thickening, moisturizing, protein, cream rinse, and instant hair conditioners.

By type, the rinse-out hair conditioner segment was highest revenue contributor in 2019, as it helps reduce hair damage. By end user, the women segment held the largest hair conditioner market share, due to increase in awareness of one’s appearance, personal well-being, and grooming. Depending on the distribution channel, the specialty stores segment led the market, owing to availability of large variety of hair conditioners in these stores.

Rise in emphasis on physical appearance, particularly hair, among young people, combined with changing lifestyles, particularly in developed countries, are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global hair conditioner market. Furthermore, increase in number of people experiencing hair and scalp problems as a result of unhealthy eating habits, as well as rise in pollution levels globally, is expected to drive the growth in the global hair conditioner market. Moreover, rise in disposable income and consumer preference for professional hair care products are expected to drive the revenue growth in the target market.