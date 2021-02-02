Hair Color Market Segmentation, Forecast, Market Analysis, Global Industry Size and Share to 2027

The global hair color market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The increasing use of hair color by aging population is a key factor to drive the market growth. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and rising fashionable trends are some other factor to propel the market. The changing life style, increasing income per capita, and growing modeling industry is projected to boost the market over the forecast period.

The demand for hair color is increasing by growing aging population in various countries across the globe. The 70% women in Europe and 75% women in United States are continuously using some kind of hair color which is increasing the sale of hair colors in such regions.

The global hair color market is segmented into usage, nature, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into permanent, semi-permanent, temporary, and bleaches. The semi-permanent color segment held a significant market share in 2019 in terms of revenue.

The report titled “Hair Color Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Hair Color industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Hair Color market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Hair Color Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The Hair Color Market Segmentation:

By Usage

By Nature

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

By Region:

List of Key companies:

L’Oreal

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

Henkel AG & Company

Godrej Consumer Products

Johnson & Johnson

Revlon

Avon Products

Procter & Gamble

Key Questions Answered by Hair Color Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

