Haikyuu!! FINAL movie announced by teaser trailer PV

A two-part Haikyuu FINAL film has simply been introduced! A Haikyu!! FINAL particular kick-off occasion has been confirmed for August 2023.

After a mysterious countdown appeared on the official Haiykuu!! anime web site on August 8, there was a whole lot of hypothesis about what it was counting right down to, with followers anticipating a Haikyuu Season 5 anime TV collection announcement.

Properly, the countdown terminated at 5:00 AM EST (6 PM JST) on Saturday, August 13, 2022, and now we all know what’s developing! A Haikyuu!! FINAL film trailer PV saying the information is now accessible for everybody to see!

Have a look:

The information has been promptly confirmed by the official Haikyuu!! Twitter account.

On a facet be aware, 22 hours earlier than the countdown ended, anime information leaker Solar Wukong printed through his Twitter account {that a} film plus a TV collection is coming quickly for an unspecified anime franchise. Anime followers have been hoping he was referencing the Haikyu!! anime collection however the leaker sadly claimed that was not the case.

Extra info concerning the Haikyuu!! FINAL launch date might be revealed at a later, undisclosed date, so keep tuned. Only a reminder, although: Haikyuu!! Day falls on August 19 and this yr’s will mark the manga’s 10th anniversary, so it’s affordable to anticipate some updates at that date, a minimum of.

Earlier Haikyuu!! updates

Data on the Haikyuu!! anime collection was revealed within the Weekly Shonen Soar journal on February 20, 2022, whereby a number of Haikyuu!! 10th Anniversary initiatives have been introduced to commemorate the event, together with however not restricted to an exhibition match, key visuals, and a one-page manga drawn by Haruichi Furudate.

What’s all of the hype about?

For one factor, Haikyuu!! is a somewhat standard franchise and for one more, its reputation will not be unfounded. Saying that the manga is sweet could be an understatement.

It’s a sports activities anime centering on Hinata Shōyō, a younger aspiring volleyball participant. As is customary with sports activities anime, the protagonist is simply beginning out and has but to shine his expertise. Hinata’s idol is The Little Big, who has certainly impressed him to begin enjoying volleyball, and he’s attempting to observe in his footsteps at first.

Thereby, Hinata joins Karasuno Excessive College (the one The Little Big is attending) and so his journey begins. Being of quick stature, Hinata has to return to phrases together with his advanced and overcome many challenges to turn out to be a high volleyball participant.

In case you like Kuroko’s Basketball, Haikyuu!! received’t disappoint you both. Coincidentally, Kuroko no Basuke can also be commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2022, which can run till March 2023.

With the Chihayafuru manga ending on August 1st with no new anime seasons being deliberate, and with Kuroko’s Basketball having completed its run years in the past, we are able to solely wait in anticipation for the upcoming Haikyuu!! animation.