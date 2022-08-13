Haikyu Final movie confirmed to be in production

The Haikyuu!! Season 5 anime will end the story arc began by the Haikyuu!! To The High anime and the Haikyuu Closing film. Pic credit score: Manufacturing I.G.

The countdown to the Haikyuu Season 5 launch date has begun. However, first, there may be going to be a two-part Haikyuu Closing film.

Haikyu!! FINAL could have a particular kick-off occasion on August 2023.

The Haikyuu!! FINAL film teaser trailer PV was launched on August 13, 2022.

Calling the film Haikyu!! Closing is sensible because the Haikyuu!! manga’s ending chapter has already been launched. However there are nonetheless too many manga chapters left to adapt for even a two-part film to complete. As such, when will the fifth season of the favored volleyball anime sequence return to our TV screens?

Beginning on August 8, 2022, a mysterious Haikyuu countdown started on the official web site. The countdown terminated at 5:00 AM EST (6 PM JST) on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

However even earlier than that countdown ended the official Haikyu!! English Twitter teased followers by proclaiming, “Haikyu!! Closing Season,” after which rapidly deleting it. However then the precise announcement turned out to be the two-part Haikyuu film announcement.

As well as, 22 hours earlier than the countdown ended, anime information leaker Solar Wukong teased followers by stating {that a} film plus a TV sequence is coming quickly however didn’t specify the anime sequence. Sadly, after the Haikyu countdown ended he was requested if the tweet was a reference to the Haikyuu anime sequence and he flatly acknowledged, “No.” (It’s doable he’s referencing One Punch Man Season 3 or SPY x FAMILY film rumors.)

Nevertheless, some anime followers nonetheless hope {that a} Haikyuu Season 5 announcement will happen on Haikyu Day 2022 on August 19, 2022. After the Haikyuu countdown ended, the official Twitter acknowledged, “Keep tuned for extra information!” Even when Haikyuu S5 will not be confirmed on that day it’ll nonetheless make sense to launch additional information about Haikyuu FINAL on Haikyuu Day 2022.

The Haikyu Season 5 manufacturing announcement didn’t happen after the countdown ended. However, a Haikyuu and Cookpad Stay Cooking collaboration simply occurs to be launching throughout that very same time-frame… Right here’s the advert for the Haikyuu!! and Cookpad Stay Cooking App collab. Pic credit score: Manufacturing I.G/Cookpad

In any other case, details about the Haikyuu!! sequence (and the Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village anime TV sequence) was launched within the Weekly Shonen Bounce journal on February 20, 2022. A number of Haikyuu!! tenth Anniversary tasks have been introduced to have a good time the sequence, together with key visuals, an exhibition match, and a single web page manga drawn by Haruichi Furudate.

On April 24, 2022, Shonen Bounce’s official Twitter account posted the discharge of the free particular Haikyuu!! manga one-shot known as “A Celebration Reignited”. It’s a brief story about a number of of the characters as adults after graduating from highschool. The account additionally posted a hyperlink to learn the chapter on VIZ Media.

However there may be nonetheless one undertaking that hasn’t been introduced but and official pages maintain teasing that will probably be huge. Except the 2 remaining tasks was a reference to the Haikyuu Closing Half 2, it’s very seemingly that the remaining bulletins will probably be associated to the Haikyuu Season 5 anime.

Regardless of there being a full seasonal break between airing new episodes, Haikyuu!! To The High: Season 2/Half 2 was not thought of to be Haikyuu Season 5 because it’s a continuation of the fourth season.

That’s as a result of Haikyuu!! To The High Episodes 14 by 25 have been launched because the second a part of a split-cour anime. What’s a “cour,” you would possibly ask?

For these unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based mostly on the bodily seasons often composed of 10 to 13 episodes. A “split-cour” is the place a single anime season takes a multi-month break earlier than resuming TV broadcasting.

Nevertheless, there are exceptions to this rule, since Overlord Season 2 and three have been formally labeled as separate seasons regardless of being launched lower than a 12 months aside (talking of the Overlord anime, the Overlord Season 4 launch date is confirmed for 2022).

As well as, the Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14 launch date was delayed by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic. The anime manufacturing committee made the decision out of concern for the security of the manufacturing employees at anime studio Manufacturing I.G.

In early July 2020, the official web site launched this new key visible that reveals off Inarizaki Excessive character designs. Pic credit score: Manufacturing I.G.

The Haikyuu!! To The High anime had 25 episodes in whole. The finale for Half 1, Haikyuu!! To The High Episode 13 launched in April 2020.

The official announcement of the Haikyuu!! To The High Half 2 launch date got here from a July 2020 problem of Weekly Shonen Bounce. The second cour (Half 2) was streaming October 2, 2020, the autumn 2020 anime season. PHaikyuu!! To The High Episode 25 launched on December 18, 2020.

Fortunately, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic didn’t spike these plans to the bottom by worsening in Japan. Due the virus’ first wave, many anime studios delayed episodes, and Black Clover, Pokemon Journeys: The Collection, The Promised Neverland Season 2, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, Re: ZERO Season 2, Sword Artwork On-line: Alicization Closing Season, and No Weapons Life Half 2 have been all pushed again to later dates.

A brand new key visible for the Haikyu!!! To The High anime that was launched in March 2020. Pic credit score: Manufacturing I.G.

The Haikyuu!! To The High anime is being produced by anime studio Manufacturing I.G., which is understood for in style anime like Destiny/Grand Order, Psycho-Move: First Inspector, and Netflix’s Ultraman anime.

Manufacturing I.G. makes use of a title naming conference the place seasons are named after the story arcs. For instance, Haikyuu Season 3 was billed as Haikyuu!!: Karasuno Koukou vs. Shiratorizawa Gakuen Koukou, whereas Haikyuu Season 4 was known as Haikyu!! To The High.

Equally, it’s anticipated that Haikyuu!! Season 5 could have an identical title.

The Haikyuu!! To The High opening (OP) theme tune music was “Phoenix” as carried out by Burnout Syndromes, whereas the Haikyuu S4 ending (ED) theme tune music was “Spirit of Decisive Battle (Kessen Spirit)” as carried out by CHiCO with HoneyWorks.

The Haikyuu!! Season 4 Half 2 opening was “Breach” by SUPER BEAVER, whereas the ending was “One Day” by SPYAIR.

The Haikyuu!! Season 5 opening (OP) and ending (ED) haven’t but been introduced.

The variety of episodes for the Haikyuu!! Season 5 anime has not but been introduced. Nevertheless, assuming that the fifth season finishes the Tokyo Nationals story arc, that may imply Haikyuu!! Season 5 will probably be two cours once more with 24 or 25 episodes.

This text gives the whole lot that’s identified about Haikyuu Season 5 (Haikyu Season 5) and all associated information. As such, this text will probably be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is understood for sure.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 launch date predictions: Is 2024 seemingly?

As of the final replace, Manufacturing I.G., Weekly Shonen Bounce, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the Haikyuu!! Season 5 launch date. Nor has the manufacturing of an anime Haikyuu!! sequel been introduced.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed, this text will probably be up to date with the related data.

Within the meantime, it’s doable to take a position about when, or if, the Haikyuu!! Season 5 premiere date will happen sooner or later.

Because the manga’s story is completed the most important issue for the anime adaptation is the supply of the anime employees at studio Manufacturing I.G. The largest unknown is how the COVID-19 pandemic will influence the anime business over the long run.

In reality, anime specialists speculated that the manufacturing of the fourth season was ready on sure key employees, together with the director, to be completed with different tasks.

Assuming that the Haikyuu Closing launch date is in 2023, within the best-case situation, Manufacturing I.G. might purpose for releasing Haikyuu!! Season 5 in 2024 or 2025.

Haikyuu!! manga in comparison with the Haikyuu!! Closing film

The story for the volleyball anime relies on the Haikyuu!! manga sequence by author and artist Haruichi Furudate. Serialized in Weekly Shonen Bounce since 2012, the Haikyuu manga sequence (which is typically spelled as “Haikyu”) led to 2020 with Haikyuu Chapter 402.

The sequence was revealed in Japan within the tankobon hardcover format. The Haikyuu last chapter was launched in Quantity 45 on November 4, 2020.

When the announcement of the Haikyuu!! Closing film came about on August 13, 2022, the Haikyu!! manga sequence had reached over 55 million copies in circulation in line with Oricon.

Licensed by North American writer VIZ Media, the Haikyuu manga’s English translation caught up with Quantity 45 on August 3, 2021, so the complete sequence is accomplished in each Japanese and English.

Haikyuu!! Quantity 42 is the start of the tip for the sequence. Pic credit score: Haruichi Furudate

Season 1 was a two-cour anime with 25 episodes, and it tailored up by Chapter 71 of the manga, which was the ending of Haikyuu Quantity 8. Season 2 was the identical variety of episodes and tailored barely extra chapters, ending with Chapter 149.

Haikyuu!! Season 3 ended with solely 10 episodes as a result of the anime was catching as much as the manga. The third season tailored the Karasuno Excessive versus Shiratorizawa Excessive story arc up till Chapter 190, the ending of Haikyuu Quantity 21.

Nevertheless, the scene the place Hinata and Kageyama competed in a leaping contest was pulled out of order from Chapter 207 of Quantity 24.

The opening of Haikyuu!! Season 4 (To The High) skipped some manga chapters since Episode 1: Self-Introduction was named after Chapter 209 of Quantity 28.

Nevertheless, the hole within the story was bridged by two Haikyuu!! OVA episodes known as “Land vs. Air” and “The Path of the Ball,” which launched on Crunchyroll for streaming in early 2020.

Contemplating that the chapter-to-episode ratio has been roughly 3-to-1 for many of the sequence, that meant the 25 episodes of Haikyuu!! To The High left a big chunk of manga chapters unadapted.

The fourth season stored the identical pacing since Haikyuu!! S4 Episode 9 was named after Chapter 230 of Quantity 26: Warfront.

As predicted, Haikyuu!! To The High Season 2 Episode 25 discovered a stopping level by ending in the course of the lengthy Tokyo Nationals story arc.

The perfect stopping level was Quantity 33: Chapter 292 since that chapter units the stage for the Haikyu!! Closing film to proceed the story. Now, even a two-part Haikyuu film will probably be roughly the equal of 10 TV episodes at most. Assuming the 3-to-1 adaptation pacing nonetheless holds for the film which means the movie might adapt round 30 chapters.

The Haikyuu film will certainly adapt at the least the Nekoma vs. Karasuno match, which is known as The Dumpster Battle within the manga. Subsequently, it’s predicted that the ending of the Haikyuu!! Closing film might correspond to manga Chapter 325: A Dumpster Promise.

That might imply the Haikyuu!! Season 5 anime would choose up the story when the Nekoma third-years notice that their highschool volleyball journey is over. The anime TV sequence will then flip its consideration to the Fukurodani vs Mujinazaka match and the Karasuno vs Kamomedai match.

English-only manga readers who want to learn the film plot forward of time can bounce to the English Quantity 33: Monster’s Banquet. As for studying forward whereas ready for Haikyu!! Season 5, it’s predicted which you could begin by studying Quantity 37: Chapter 326.

Based mostly on the way in which that the manga’s plot is organized, it’s anticipated that Haikyuu!! Season 5 will adapt the ending of the Tokyo Nationals story arc, which ended with Chapter 368.

Nevertheless, if Haikyuu!! Season 5 is barely a single cour, the fifth season’s ending will seemingly tease Haikyuu!! Season 6 by ending with the start of the ultimate story arc.

Shoyo Hinata is all grown up within the Haikyuu!! manga’s last arc. Pic credit score: Haruichi Furudate

Will the Haikyuu!! Season 6 anime adapt the ultimate story arc and the Haikyuu!! manga’s ending?

Followers of the Haikyuu!! sequence have been shocked when the ultimate story arc of the manga sequence was introduced by Weekly Shonen Bounce in October 2019. Mangaka Haruichi Furudate not solely launched a time skip of 5 years, however he additionally moved the plot to the opposite aspect of the Earth!

Warning: The next paragraph comprises main spoilers for the ultimate story arc of the Haikyuu!! manga sequence.

The story even shifts its focus from indoor volleyball to seashore volleyball! That’s why the ultimate story arc has Shoyo Hinata transferring all the way in which from Japan to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ever since then, the plot started now transferring towards a particular purpose or finish sport.

In order for you extra spoilers, please try this story, which particulars the start of the Haikyuu!! manga’s ending.

The manga creator didn’t specify a sure variety of volumes/chapters prematurely, however in July 2020 a climax to the sequence was declared. Weekly Shonen Bounce points 32 and 33 included extra-length Haikyuu!! chapters for the climax. The Haikyu!! manga’s ending was finally confirmed to be contained in Chapter 402 in Problem 33.

With 402 manga chapters revealed, there may be now greater than sufficient supply materials for the Haikyuu!! Season 6 anime to be at the least one cour with 11 episodes. Which means the anime sequence is not going to want a Haikyuu!! Season 7 to cap off the sequence.

In fact, if Haikyuu!! Season 5 is 2 cours then it ought to end the complete story. Let’s simply hope the look forward to the Haikyu!! Season 5 launch date isn’t too lengthy. Keep tuned!