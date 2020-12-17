Hadoop Market 2021-2026 Research Report By MarketDigits | Leading Players – Microsoft, AWS, Cloudera, HPE, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Google

Latest added Hadoop Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Microsoft, AWS, Cloudera, HPE, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Google, SAS Institute, Salesforce. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Hadoop Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Hadoop Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Hadoop Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises, Hybrid), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Business Function (Marketing and Sales, Operations, Finance, Human Resources), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026

To Avail deep insights of Hadoop Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Hadoop Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Hadoop Market Segments

Hadoop Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Hadoop Market Size & Forecast

Hadoop Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Hadoop Market Drivers and Restraints

Hadoop Market Statistics – 2026

The Hadoop market size was valued at $ 26.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $340.35 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2020 to 2026. Hadoop is an open source software administered by Apache software foundation. It is a distributed processing technology that can be used in different sectors for big data analysis. It is much cost effective compared to traditional data analysis tools such as Relational Database Management System (RDBMS). Apache Hadoop is a simple, powerful, efficient, and shared platform. However, Hadoop technology deployment provides features such as scalability, which helps in reducing operating cost and use of commodity hardware for reliable distribution.

Hadoop-based applications are used by organizations that require real-time analytics from video, email, machine generated data from a multitude of sensors and from external sources such as social media and the internet. Hadoop enables technical experts of organizations to perform several operations which include big data analytics, big data management, and big data storage in a cloud. The Hadoop as a Service (HaaS) platform enables organizations to use Hadoop technology in a highly cost-effective manner, along with ensuring minimal consumption of time.

Hadoop Market : By Component Services is projected as one of the most lucrative segments.

Hadoop is mainly a software framework, which is used to manage data and storage for big data applications in clustered systems. It gives users the ability to collect, process, and analyze data. Despite Hadoop being the leader, not all organizations are capable of installing as well as maintaining in-house Hadoop environment. Users need not invest in or install additional infrastructure on premises when using the technology, as it is provided and managed by a third-party vendor. Customers using HaaS, do not need to invest in or install additional infrastructure on their premises. This helps them to concentrate on their core businesses. Hadoop tries to provide the same experience to users in the cloud. The adoption of Hadoop has increased among medium & large-scale organizations that do not have the infrastructure or ability to host Hadoop on premises.

Hadoop Market : By Deployment Model On-premise is projected as one of the most significant segments.

North America dominated the global Hadoop market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its position in the next few years. The growth of the region is attributed to the presence of a key market players, such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon web services, and others. Moreover, rise in adoption of big data technologies among organizations to enhance the consumer target marketing and risk management abilities is expected to boost Hadoop market growth.

Hadoop Market : By Organization Size

Large Enterprises is projected as one of the most significant segments.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and Hadoop market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the Hadoop industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the market.

Hadoop Market : By End User

IT & Telecommunication is projected as one of the most significant segments.

Segment review

The Hadoop market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, end user, and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is classified into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By end user, it is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, government & defense, media & entertainment, energy & utility, trade & transportation, and others. Region -wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the Hadoop market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Dell EMC, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, MapR Technologies, MarkLogic Corporation, and Teradata Corporation.

Top impacting factors

Increase in competition in the business environment, extremely low upfront costs compared to on-premise Hadoop, rise in adoption of Hadoop among small & medium enterprises (SMEs), and flexibility and agility for businesses provided by Hadoop services are expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, ongoing partnership and funding taking place in the Hadoop market and rise in popularity of e-commerce are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness about benefits of this technology are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the Hadoop market forecast period.

Increase in adoption of cloud in SME’s

Hadoop is currently becoming crucial for small & medium organizations due to the increase in amount of data inputs from various sources. Analysis of data such as customer feedbacks, social media data, customer information, buying trends, and others has become the need of the hour for SMEs to gain competitive advantage. This data analysis provides valuable market insights that can be utilized to unravel hidden trends and take actionable strategic business decisions.

Flexibility and agility for businesses provided by Hadoop

Hadoop service providers offer a variety of pricing options to the customers. With Amazon EMR, the user can pay an hourly rate for every instance hour used. For instance, the user can pay an hourly rate for every instance hour they use (for example, a 10-node cluster running for 10 hours costs the same as a 100-node cluster running for 1 hour). The hourly rate depends on the instance type used. Hourly prices range from $0.011/hour to $0.27/hour and are charged in addition to the EC2 costs. Thus, Hadoop services provides an opportunity to scale your needs and payment. The hourly rate applied depends on the type of instance based on criteria such as high CPU, high memory, high storage, and others.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study includes the Hadoop market trends, opportunity, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the Hadoop industry.

The Hadoop market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the Hadoop market.

The Hadoop Market analysis report analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Hadoop market. The market report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for industry. This market report also endows with the list of the leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers etc. It is helpful in determining the discount rates, the actual prices and the price ranges, price elasticity for its products. This Hadoop Market report also gives description about the complete market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

