Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Growing Demand, Competition, Investment Opportunities & Forecast

Global Hadoop big data analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 40.3 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to large volume of big data, convergence of internet of Things (IoT) and big data.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hadoop big data analytics market are Cisco, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Hortonworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, MongoDB, Inc, MapR Technologies, Inc., Oracle, Datameer, Inc., IBM, Microsoft , Cloudera, Inc., Intel Corporation, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata., New Relic, Inc., Alation, Inc., Splunk Inc., and Striim, Inc. among others

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Growing need of big data analytics and increasing volume of big data is driving the growth of the market

Lack of big data regulatory framework and deficiency in safety is hampering the market growth

In January 2019, Amazon has launched Neo-AI, a replacement open source project that aims to optimize the performance of machine learning (ML) models for various platforms. Amazon SageMaker neo was declared as an extension of Amazon SageMaker, an ML platform as a service. SageMaker initially targeted the training part of ML models, and SageMaker neo takes on the most important challenge of optimizing ML models for various target environments, effectively closing the loop between the training and logical thinking phases of ML models

If opting for the Global version of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

