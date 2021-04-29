HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market Expected to Reach USD 74.84 Billion by 2026

As per the report published by Facts and Factors, the global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) market was valued at approximately USD 7.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 74.84 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 39.3% between 2020 and 2026.

In the current situation, Hadoop has become a leading platform for Big Data Analytics. Companies that need data analytics such as email, video, audio, machine-based data from some sensors and external sources such as the internet and social media are using Hadoop-based applications. HAAS promotes the conduct of numerous businesses, big data management, including big data analytics, and big data storage in the cloud, by organizations’ technical experts. The HAAS platform allows businesses to highly cost-effectively use Hadoop technology while ensuring negligible time consumption.

Request Download Link for PDF Sample Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/hadoop-as-a-service-market

Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions for Management of Big Data

High demand for cost-effective solutions in big data management, decreasing prices for cloud-based services, and growing demand for HAAS from small businesses are the main drivers that increase the growth of the hadoop-as-a-service market. In addition to this, it is projected that the sophistication of hadoop-as-a-service markets will increase and technical expertise will be strengthened in the coming years. Moreover, increased competition is a critical driver of demand for Hadoop-as-a-services (HAAS or HDAAS) in the business climate. Effective data management has become the necessity of the hour with the increased adoption of big data in companies. Data Management & Analysis enables companies to gain insights that help them to make business choices that are practical and lucrative. Furthermore, it helps businesses understand market factors such as consumer purchasing criteria and market patterns, helping businesses plan and formulate competitive strategies for the future.

North America Region Dominates the Global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market

Europe is led by North America as the leading region. In developing areas like the Asia Pacific, backed by various countries, the market is expected to grow to refurbish its networks and to efficiently install them for real-time optimization. American businesses’ growing tendency to leverage advanced technology like advanced analytics, Machine Learning (ML), IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud to boost the adoption of HAAS solutions. In North America, the USA is the biggest market. Some of the leading players in the world like Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon are present. With the aid of Big Data Technologies, these firms improve their risk management skills and customer marketing skills. Big data technology has enhanced the US market for HAAS services.

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/hadoop-as-a-service-market

Top Market Players

Major players in the market are Google Inc., EMC Corporation, Datamee, Cloudera Inc., Amazon web services, IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Mortar Data (Datadog), and SAP SE among Others.

The global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Type:

Run it Yourself (RIY)

Pure Play (PP)

By Organization Size:

Small &Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1 (347) 690-0211

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com