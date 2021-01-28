Hacksaw Blades Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Hacksaw Blades Market: Overview

Hacksaw blades are a type of saw that is particularly designed and manufactured for the process of cutting metals. Hacksaw blades are utilized on large scale for cutting processes that are complex. A large number of hacksaws comprise of handheld saws that have C-shaped structure or frame which holds a blade under strain. The two widely used types of hacksaw blades are hand hacksaw blades and power hacksaw blades.

Global Hacksaw Blades Market: Growth Factors

The rising utilization of hacksaw blades within the process of sawmill manufacturing where it is utilized for cutting & shaping wood and growing requirements for furniture are the prominent growth factors expected to boost the global hacksaw blades market share over the forecast timeframe. Also, the surging preference for wood products and wood is another growth driver expected to escalate the demand for hacksaw blades in the global market.

Also, there has been an increase in the manufacturing of sawn wood which is an additional factor that will prove to enhance the market growth. As hacksaw blades have a fast cutting capability, these are expected to face a higher requirement from the residential sector, which in turn will escalate the demand for hacksaw blades during the upcoming timeline.

The global market for hacksaw blades has also been gaining traction owing to the recent technological innovations which have enabled the leading suppliers to introduce highly efficient products as per the changing needs of the end-users. Local vendors have been keeping up with the rapidly rising demand across the automobile industry as well as the construction sector. These blades are crucial tools used in the cutting of flat plates, rods, channels, and angles amongst others. The emergence of eco-friendly tools at competitive prices has added to the impetus of the industry growth.

However, the highly unstable character of the marketplace and the high prices of the materials are the factors that will prove to hamper the global hacksaw blades market expansion. Also, the market might witness a slackened growth owing to the frequent blunting as well as the teeth breaking of the blades.

Global Hacksaw Blades Market: Segmentation

The global hacksaw blades market has been segregated based on blade type, teeth per inch (TPI), material type, product, mechanism type, application, and region. By blade type, the market has been segregated into regular hacksaw blade, wavy hacksaw blade, and raker hacksaw blade. Based on teeth per inch, the market can be categorized as 14 teeth per inch, 18 teeth per inch, 24 teeth per inch, and 32 teeth per inch (TPI).

By material type, the global hacksaw blades market has been differentiated into brass, mild steel, and aluminum. On the basis of product, the market can be classified as hand hacksaw blades and power hacksaw blades. By mechanism type, the global market has been bifurcated into electric and manual. By application, the global hacksaw blades market has been divided into commercial usage and home usage.

Global Hacksaw Blades Market: Regional Analysis

The hacksaw blades market forecast in the Asia Pacific is expected to spiral upwards constantly through the forecast period, thanks to the boom in the construction and automobile industries. As compared to manual hacksaw blades, electric hacksaw blades offer higher convenience and productivity due to which these hacksaw blades are being increasingly adopted by end-use industries. Furthermore, with multiple small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) cropping up across countries such as India and China, the hacksaw blades market outlook appears ready for expansion.

North America is also poised for considerable growth through the coming years. The expansion of the hacksaw blades market size in this region can be ascribed to the accuracy of the dimensions alongside the superior cutting performance of advanced hacksaw blades.

European industry has also been prospering in recent times as several manufacturers have been adopting M&A (mergers & acquisitions), partnerships, and product launches strategically to boost their revenues. The availability of superior quality hacksaw blades which are often custom-made by the leading brands is another factor pushing the hacksaw blades market share in Europe.

Global Hacksaw Blades Market: Competitive Players

The prominent names operating in the global hacksaw blades market include Apex Tool Group LLC, Klein Tools, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, C. & E. Fein GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Bipico, Starrett, Disston Company, LENOX, Snap-on Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Global Hacksaw Blades Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



