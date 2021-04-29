Hacksaw Blade Market to Top USD 1,209 Million by 2026

As per the report published by Facts and Factors, the global hacksaw blade market was valued at approximately USD 914.36 Million in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,209 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 4.5 % between 2020 and 2026.

Hacksaw Blade is a tool that is mostly used to cut metals. It is designed with features such as a fine-toothed saw for sharp cutting of the hard metals. It is mostly used in the manufacturing and construction industry where cutting and joining of the metal often takes place. Based on the requirement and usage, hacksaw blades are available in different sizes and designs to fit the requirement.

Increase in the Urbanization Is the Major Factor Responsible for the Growth of Hacksaw Blade

Growing urbanization is one of the major propellants which are driving the market of hacksaw blade. Rising urbanization has led to huge demand in the construction industry for residential and commercial projects. These industries require a high number of tools and a hacksaw blade is the important one. It is required in cutting small metal parts, cutting PVC pipes for water and electrical installations. Commercial projects in cities need robust electrical systems and water supply systems, it requires cutting of PVC pipe of varying lengths. Thus, the demand for hacksaw blades is high in urban areas.

APAC Region Projected To Dominate Global Hacksaw Blade Market Growth

Geographically, the APAC region is likely to spearhead the global demand for the hacksaw blade market. The high growth of rate of the construction industry and manufacturing sector in this region is driving the market. An international agreement such as RCEP has further liberalized the market unlocking the potential of the market further. North America and Europe are also showing the positive market trend as residential usage due to DIY and renewed interest in the home activities.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players contributing their efforts in terms of products and services include Apex Tool Group LLC, Klein Tools, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, C. & E. Fein GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Bipico, Starrett, Disston Company, LENOX, Snap-on Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

The global Hacksaw Blade market is segmented as follows:

By Blade Type

Regular Hacksaw Blade

Wavy Hacksaw Blade

Raker Hacksaw Blade

By Teeth per Inch:

14 Teeth Per Inch

18 Teeth Per Inch

24 Teeth Per Inch

32 Teeth Per Inch

By Material

Brass

Mild Steel

Aluminum

By Product

Hand Hacksaw Blades

Power Hacksaw Blades

By Mechanism Type

Electric

Manual

By Application

Commercial Usage

Home Usage

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



