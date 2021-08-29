Hackers attack AMELI and FranceConnect accounts, be vigilant

A scourge has raged in the heart of French households since the beginning of the year: the cyberattack on FranceConnect accounts. Web hackers use various strategies to recover your professional and personal information and use it against you. What are these techniques, what are the risks and, most importantly, how can you prevent them?

France carrot

Last February, we touched on an issue related to cybersecurity and the loss of billions of passwords and identifiers, from Netflix to LinkedIn, including Gmail accounts. Today, these attacks target accounts connected to the service that guarantee the identity of 21 million users and want to connect to more than 700 services: the FranceConnect hub. The worm is already in the fruit. News of the victims of these Internet pirates is increasingly obscuring the pages of French daily newspapers and specialized websites. 20 minutes, Liberation, France Info, Numerama, it has been raining victims, users and health organizations since the beginning of the year.

How do you do that? Cyber ​​criminals try to recover victims’ identifiers by simulating a fraudulent connection notification on FranceConnect or Améli. The user receives an email with the FranceConnect logo, the said message then informing that a connection has just been made to the service on his behalf. To indicate that it is not the user, the user must click on a link contained in the message, the identifiers are filtered in the process.

Double headed hook

In their March 10 article, Cyberguerre.numerama.com takes as an example Isabelle, who received a strange connection notification stating that someone with her Ameli credentials has just connected to the CPF site. Double blow to the hacker, who not only retrieves the identifiers of his victim’s account, but also switches to his personal training account (CPF). This is the whole problem of centralizing FranceConnect and its boon to pirates.

This technique is known as fishing (or phishing) and, as qualified by the Department of Economy, Finance and Restoration, consists of tricking the victim into believing that they are communicating with a trusted third party for their purpose as their credit card number or password ”. The goal is typically to recover payment details or passwords to access billions of sensitive files, especially medical ones, at the time of the pandemic.

How to cope?

So how do you stay vigilant in the face of this type of attack? First, when the fraudulent email is received, the sender’s address must be verified to determine the anomaly. Sign in to make sure nothing has been done. Behind this, it is necessary to warn the affected services and report the fraud on the Cybermalveillance.gouv.fr platform. The network of digital investigators and actors in digital prevention and protection of the National Gendarmerie published a tweet earlier this year in which its members call for vigilance. Finally, and of course, change your password.

ud83d uded1 Ongoing #phishing campaign via email regarding #FranceConnect

If you have any doubts about an email, please visit https://t.co/fbDnvBdasJ for more information. pic.twitter.com/ZT29RmEXQE

March 26, 2021

In the past few days, fishing has evolved in the form of a parcel attack, asking internet users to pay a few euros to unlock delivery of an imaginary parcel addressed to them. This time logos from companies such as La Poste, UPS or Colissimo are copied.