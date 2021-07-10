Habeck: Change of candidate for chancellor «Kokolores» | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given the ongoing criticism of green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, fellow party leader Robert Habeck has assured that changing the candidate for chancellor is no problem.

“This is Kokolores,” Habeck, who was a long-time candidate himself, told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday). The Greens had only just chosen Baerbock as their candidate for chancellor by nearly one hundred percent. “Now it’s a matter of making the most of this leap of faith that the party has given them.”

According to a spokeswoman for the Greens, Baerbock has now asked the party-affiliated Heinrich Böll Foundation to “reconsider” a “fact that was almost ten years ago” in connection with a then doctoral grant from the foundation. This was prompted by media questions about the fair. According to a report by Tagesspiegel, Baerbock received more than 40,000 euros between 2009 and 2012. She had not yet completed her dissertation in the field of international law. The newspaper “Bild” also reported on the move on Saturday.

The Greens’ candidate for chancellor has come under criticism for her book ‘Jetzt. How we’re renewing our country » Find striking linguistic similarities with other publications. Earlier it had become known that she had reported the party’s special payments too late to the Bundestag. The party and the candidate also had to correct information in Baerbock’s curriculum vitae.

“These processes were surprising to everyone,” Habeck says. “If we had known the work should have been more solid, the work would have been more solid.” But he also stated that in the two months leading up to election night on September 26, it would be possible to make it clear that “trust in the right politics should determine the vote”. He still sees great opportunities to “gain confidence in this precious commodity”.

Never thought of switching

When asked «You never talked about moving? Never thought about it?” Habeck replied, “No. This is not a debate.” At the same time, he said technical mistakes had been made, which Baerbock had also admitted.

Baerbock was proposed by the federal government of the Greens in April as a candidate for chancellor and confirmed by the party congress in June. Party leader Robert Habeck also had ambitions for the candidacy for chancellor, but then hesitated.

‘Have to write down mistakes yourself’

He emphasized that it was clear that “with the proclamation of a candidate for chancellor comes a personalization”. The Greens had hoped to be able to use this personalization to bring out their issues. “In this regard, we have to blame ourselves for our mistakes.” It is not the job of others to “protect us from it. Our adversaries may criticize us. It is an election campaign ».

Habeck assured: “We don’t need a reboot.” He also protested against the impression that the race for the chancellery was over. “Nothing went wrong,” he emphasized. The past few weeks were “no peak”. “But we’re still in very good shape – good enough to have a brilliant election campaign with kindness and joy and the ease of summer.”

At the same time, Habeck took an offensive approach to political competition. For example, he described the Union campaign as an “illustration of doubt”. The Union said it wanted to protect the climate and create new jobs, but had severely damaged the solar industry and slowed down wind power. “And Armin Laschet says he wants a decade of modernization. Yes, who has ruled for the past year and a half?” Habeck says. “The Union distorts politics for lack of answers.”

In connection with Baerbock’s incomplete doctoral process, the newspaper “Bild” reported on Saturday that the Böll Foundation was subject to a funding policy from the Ministry of Research. Under this law, people should not receive scholarships who “have worked more than one-eighth of the normal weekly working time” or “any other activity that primarily consumes the sponsored person’s work”.

The Greens spokeswoman pointed out in her statement that Baerbock had not received a salary during his time as Brandenburg state president of the Greens, member of the Greens Council and as spokeswoman for the Federal Working Group on Europe. Only in 2011 she received from the Brandenburg State Association “in the sense of an expense allowance of 226.76 euros per month” and in 2012 she received 400 euros per month. From 2013 there was a fixed salary, but Baerbock no longer received a PhD grant.

“Mrs Baerbock’s main focus during these years was working on her doctoral project; the partisan, essentially voluntary, deployment took place in the evenings and weekends,” the spokeswoman continued.