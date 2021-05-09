Habeck calls for more money for underprivileged students | Free press

Corona has thrown back children from poor families, the Greens boss says. A lack of education would later retaliate dramatically. Habeck also holds the federal government responsible.

Berlin (dpa) – The leader of the Green Bundestag, Robert Habeck, calls for fundamentally more money to support underprivileged school children and also for more commitment from the federal government.

“Education that doesn’t reach the schoolchildren will later retaliate dramatically,” he told Funke media group newspapers (online Sunday, print Monday). “We have now seen that: the Corona school year has put children from poorer families back in their development opportunities and thus in their chances for the future.”

From his point of view, it is the federal government’s job to provide education, as the federal government is responsible for the equality of living conditions. “This is where the federal government needs to find ways to work more closely with the federal states,” Habeck said, referring to the federal states, which under the Basic Law have primary responsibility for education issues.

“An amendment to the Basic Law would be good, but experience has shown that it is complicated and takes a long time.” Students from certain social classes could also receive more permanent support through social law (social security codes).

The black-and-red federal cabinet launched a ‘catch-up action program’ on Wednesday, which is intended to mitigate the consequences of the corona measures for children and young people. One billion euros is earmarked for tutoring and support programs for students who are catching up with learning disadvantages. Another billion euros will be invested in social measures to deal with the psychological consequences of the crisis for children and young people.

Habeck said this was a first step in the right direction. “But it cannot be just a one-off achievement. This should lead to a debate about systematic financing. “

