H1N1 Vaccines Market Share, by Trend Analysis, Grow Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by Imarc

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “H1N1 Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global H1N1 vaccines market reached a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2020. H1N1 influenza is an extremely infectious respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses commonly found in pigs. It is transmitted through the saliva of the infected person that gets expelled into the air while coughing or sneezing. The symptoms may include high fever, persistent cough, reduced appetite, nasal secretions, body ache, red-watery eyes and headaches. Over the past few years, the flu has resulted in several deaths across the globe. As a result, H1N1 vaccination is being widely adopted as a preventive measure that aids the body to fight against the disease. The vaccine contains a small dose of the virus that is injected in the body and builds immunity against the same.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing number of H1N1 flu cases and deteriorating immunity of the majority of the population have bolstered the sales of H1N1 vaccines worldwide. This can be accredited to sedentary lifestyles, hectic schedules and decreasing intake of healthy food items, especially among the working population. Moreover, significant growth in the geriatric population also acts as a major growth-inducing factor. Since the geriatric population is more likely to develop respiratory tract diseases and immunodeficiency disorders, the risk of acquiring H1N1 flu infection is higher for this population group. Apart from this, initiatives taken by several national and international organizations worldwide are also positively impacting the growth of the market. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) is constantly investing in the development of competent vaccines and their effective distribution.

Market Summary:

On the basis of vaccine type, the market has been divided into intramuscular, intranasal and intradermal. Amongst these, intramuscular represents the most preferred vaccine type.

On the basis of the market type, the market has been bifurcated into public and private segments. At present, the public segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Based on the key brand, the market has been categorized into Agripal, Fiuarix, Influgen, Influvac, Nasovac, Vaxigrip and others.

On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multiple-sclerosis-therapies-market

Portable Medical Ventilators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portable-medical-ventilators-market

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

Bioinformatics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioinformatics-market

Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Apheresis Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/apheresis-equipment-market

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-infection-therapeutics-market

RNA Interference Drug Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rna-interference-drug-delivery-market

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multiple-sclerosis-therapies-market

Portable Medical Ventilators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portable-medical-ventilators-market

Nucleic Acid Labelling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nucleic-acid-labelling-market

Latin America Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-generic-drug-market

North Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-africa-generic-drug-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800