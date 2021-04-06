Gypsum Concrete Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021- Accu-Crete, ACG Materials, ARDEX Group, Formglas Products Ltd, Hacker Industries

The Gypsum Concrete market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Gypsum Concrete Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global gypsum concrete market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 8%, over the forecast period.

Factors, such as superior characteristics of gypsum concrete, rising demand for sound reduction and lightweight materials, and growing demand for underfloor radiant heating systems, have been driving the growth of gypsum concrete market.

– Lack of awareness among consumers, with limited popularity of gypsum concrete in North American region stands to be a constraint in the studied market.

– North America stands to be the largest market for gypsum concrete, in terms of consumption. However, regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global Gypsum Concrete market are:

Accu-Crete, ACG Materials, ARDEX Group, Formglas Products Ltd, Hacker Industries, Inc., Janes Gypsum Floors Inc., MAPEI SpA, MAXXON, INC., USG Corporation, Warmboard

Increasing Demand from Residential Construction

– In residential construction, sound transmission has become an important consideration, along with structural design due to increasing trend of high-rise housing towers, along with basement parking. Due to closely attached residential flats in high-rise housing towers, sound-proof and heat insulating material are widely suitable. Therefore, while gypsum concrete exhibits such required properties, it is widely suitable for use in residential construction.

– Residential construction has been witnessing strong growth in regions, like Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of gypsum concrete market.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction in countries such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In these countries, demand is majorly driven by the increased migration as a result of growing service industry, rising population, and rise in income levels.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide boost to residential construction in the country.

– India is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024, in India. Besides, the Indian government’s Housing for All by 2022 is also a major game changer for the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for gypsum concrete is partially consolidated in nature. The major players include Hacker Industries, Inc., USG Corporation, and MAXXON, INC., among others.

