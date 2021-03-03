Gypsum Concrete Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Hacker Industries, Inc., USG Corporation, and MAXXON, INC

The Gypsum Concrete Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global gypsum concrete market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 8%, over the forecast period. Factors, such as superior characteristics of gypsum concrete, rising demand for sound reduction and lightweight materials, and growing demand for underfloor radiant heating systems, have been driving the growth of gypsum concrete market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Gypsum Concrete Market: Hacker Industries, Inc., USG Corporation, and MAXXON, INC., among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing Demand from Residential Construction

– In residential construction, sound transmission has become an important consideration, along with structural design due to increasing trend of high-rise housing towers, along with basement parking. Due to closely attached residential flats in high-rise housing towers, sound-proof and heat insulating material are widely suitable. Therefore, while gypsum concrete exhibits such required properties, it is widely suitable for use in residential construction.

– Residential construction has been witnessing strong growth in regions, like Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of gypsum concrete market.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction in countries such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In these countries, demand is majorly driven by the increased migration as a result of growing service industry, rising population, and rise in income levels.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide boost to residential construction in the country.

– India is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024, in India. Besides, the Indian government’s Housing for All by 2022 is also a major game changer for the industry.

– Therefore, such robust growth in residential construction across these regions are likely to boost the demand for gypsum concrete market during the forecast period.



North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America dominated the global market share. With growing investments and the construction activities in the region, the demand for gypsum concrete is projected to grow during the forecast period.

– The construction industry in the United States continued to expand, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings.

– The construction industry has been showing steady growth so far, and this is projected to continue at a rate of 4.5% through 2020.

– The US residential sector’s growth is slower than the non-residential sector. In the country, the growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The US commercial construction sector is expected to witness growth in the next few years.

– Single family housing units and building with five units or more are at a rate of 866,000 and 509,000 respectively.

– The expenditures of United States on commercial building construction are forecasted to grow more than 4% annually through the forecast period.

– Hence, all such trends in the construction sector is expected to drive the growth of gypsum concrete market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis For Gypsum Concrete Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Gypsum Concrete market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Gypsum Concrete Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

