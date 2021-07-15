Gym Clothes Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Sports apparel are those clothes which are worn during intense training sessions, may it be physical activity indoor or outdoor. Talking specifically about gym clothes they are similar to other sports clothes in their manufacturing aspects. They are manufactured in a way that provides comfort and agility to the athlete during their workout routines. They are designed with breathable material which allows the sweat to evaporate faster and easily, thus keeping the person fresh for longer time. Polyester, microfiber, calico, and spandex are most commonly used materials used to design gym clothes.
Market Scope and Structure Analysis
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size Available for Years
|2020–2030
|Base Year Considered
|2020
|Forecast Period
|2021–2030
|Forecast Unit
|Value (USD)
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA
|Segments Covered
|Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Companies Covered
|Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., Lululemon Athletica, Li Ning Company Limited, VF Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Amer Sports Corporation.
COVID-19 Impact analysis
- COVID-19 has impacted the fitness industry in very negative way. The impact on apparel industry is huge and there was a decline in sales of clothes during the pandemic period as the gyms were shut down from last year and people were engaged in indoor workouts, which ultimately were not that intense.
- As the use of gym clothes was very less during the pandemic period the manufacturers had to slow down the production, which impacted the market growth. Also, the purchase of apparels was not possible due to lockdown as movement of people was restricted and also the logistics support was hampered.
Top Impacting Factors
- Surge in the use of athleisure clothing is new trend which is followed by youth in their intense training sessions. Athleisure includes yoga pants, joggers, hoodies, tank tops, sports bras and other such clothes. End users are more interested into these fashion trends in recent times.
- Rise of yoga culture is on its peak recently and its growing since last so many years, which has led to introduction of such suitable clothing to perform yoga stretches. Also, gyms are now providing yoga clubs under one roof, which is expected to boost the market growth.
- Gym workouts are intense and rough for a person to perform, smart clothing is the best option preferred by people to match their intensity level. Customization of their own gym clothes is another driving factor the market growth.
Market Trends
Development of Smart products to bloom the market.
Smart clothing is gaining popularity since its launch and has a huge scope in upcoming future considering the reason that technology has acquired each segment of the market in positive way. Just putting on fitness accessories on wrist, face, ears, feet is not the way to monitor health in this era.
Ambiotex smart shirt is built keeping serious athletes in mind, whether the person is runner, cyclist or live in the gym. It has a compression style fit which means the athlete should be in good shape to pull it off. The smart sensors provided inside the garment with clip on box to record the data measure the heart rate, anaerobic threshold, as well as fitness and stress level.
Another example of smart clothing can be seen from Nadi X. Sydney based startup that provides smart yoga pants which makes it easier for the athlete to perform their stretches effectively. The movement of the body, the ability to hold the body in one position are expected to be recorded by yoga pants. Fitness pants comes up with built in haptic vibrations that gently pulse at the hips, knees and ankles to encourage the person to move and hold position.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
- Top wear
- Bottom wear
- Others
End Users
- Men
- Women
- Others
Distribution Channels
- Supermarket/Hypermarkets
- E-commerce
- Brand outlets
- Others
Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Benefits of the Report
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the gym clothes industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the gym clothes market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the gym clothes market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed gym clothes market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years
Questions answered in the Report
- Who are the leading market players active in the gym clothes market?
- What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
- What is “Gym Clothes” Market prediction in the future?
- Which will be the niches at which players profiling with recent advancements should set a presence?
- What are the driving factors and opportunities in the market?
- What are the current trends and predicted trends?
- What are the challenges faced in the “Gym Clothes” Market?
