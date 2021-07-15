Gym Clothes Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Sports apparel are those clothes which are worn during intense training sessions, may it be physical activity indoor or outdoor. Talking specifically about gym clothes they are similar to other sports clothes in their manufacturing aspects. They are manufactured in a way that provides comfort and agility to the athlete during their workout routines. They are designed with breathable material which allows the sweat to evaporate faster and easily, thus keeping the person fresh for longer time. Polyester, microfiber, calico, and spandex are most commonly used materials used to design gym clothes.

Ask for sample copy of this report :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12004

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Segments Covered Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Companies Covered Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., Lululemon Athletica, Li Ning Company Limited, VF Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Amer Sports Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

COVID-19 has impacted the fitness industry in very negative way. The impact on apparel industry is huge and there was a decline in sales of clothes during the pandemic period as the gyms were shut down from last year and people were engaged in indoor workouts, which ultimately were not that intense.

As the use of gym clothes was very less during the pandemic period the manufacturers had to slow down the production, which impacted the market growth. Also, the purchase of apparels was not possible due to lockdown as movement of people was restricted and also the logistics support was hampered.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in the use of athleisure clothing is new trend which is followed by youth in their intense training sessions. Athleisure includes yoga pants, joggers, hoodies, tank tops, sports bras and other such clothes. End users are more interested into these fashion trends in recent times.

Rise of yoga culture is on its peak recently and its growing since last so many years, which has led to introduction of such suitable clothing to perform yoga stretches. Also, gyms are now providing yoga clubs under one roof, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Gym workouts are intense and rough for a person to perform, smart clothing is the best option preferred by people to match their intensity level. Customization of their own gym clothes is another driving factor the market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12004

Market Trends

Development of Smart products to bloom the market.

Smart clothing is gaining popularity since its launch and has a huge scope in upcoming future considering the reason that technology has acquired each segment of the market in positive way. Just putting on fitness accessories on wrist, face, ears, feet is not the way to monitor health in this era.

Ambiotex smart shirt is built keeping serious athletes in mind, whether the person is runner, cyclist or live in the gym. It has a compression style fit which means the athlete should be in good shape to pull it off. The smart sensors provided inside the garment with clip on box to record the data measure the heart rate, anaerobic threshold, as well as fitness and stress level.

Another example of smart clothing can be seen from Nadi X. Sydney based startup that provides smart yoga pants which makes it easier for the athlete to perform their stretches effectively. The movement of the body, the ability to hold the body in one position are expected to be recorded by yoga pants. Fitness pants comes up with built in haptic vibrations that gently pulse at the hips, knees and ankles to encourage the person to move and hold position.