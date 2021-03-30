Gutta-percha Market future prospects, growth opportunities and outlook (2021-2027) shared in trending report

Global Gutta-percha Market is valued approximately at USD 172.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.77% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gutta-percha is a plastic substance from a Malaysian tree called a percha tree, used in root canal procedure to fill a tooth after a root canal procedure.

During the root canal procedure, the tooth’s damaged area or pulp, is removed, and the tooth’s canals are cleaned out and disinfected. Then, this gutta-percha is heated and compressed into the tooth’s canal, sealed with adhesive cement. The rising prevalence of dental caries coupled with growing awareness for oral hygiene are few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. The presence of dental caries is increasing among the children due to the unrestricted consumption of sugary substance, inadequate health service utilization and poor oral care practices. For instance: as per World Dental Federation 2019, approximately 60-90% of school children and nearly 100% adults have tooth decay that leads to pain and discomfort in teeth. Additionally, various factors such as dietary habits, oral microorganism that ferments sugar, inadequate exposure to fluoride and increasing cavities among adults are the driving factors of increasing dental caries incidences across the globe. For instance: As per World Dental Federation (FDI), 2019, oral disease affects more than 3.9 billion people across the world with untreated dental caries impacting almost half of the world’s population that is 44%. However, these substances might leak into the surrounding soft tissue and can induce mandibular inflammation and necrosis of the periodontal ligament is the major factor restraining the growth of global Gutta-percha market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Gutta-percha market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high prevalence of dental conditions among the population, strong medical infrastructure, well-established reimbursement policies, the existence of key market players, and advancement in preventive and restorative dental treatments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

