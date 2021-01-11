Guterres wants to remain head of the UN for another five years | Free press

For a long time, the United Nations Secretary-General kept a low profile about his future, now he’s throwing his hat in for a second term. The timing of the announcement should not be accidental.

New York (AP) – The Portuguese António Guterres wants to remain Secretary-General of the United Nations for another five years.

Guterres announced to the chairman of the UN General Assembly on Monday that “he will be available for a second term as United Nations Secretary-General, if that is the will of member states,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York. York. The 71-year-old has been head of the UN since early 2017 and his term of office expires at the end of the year.

Dujarric said Guterres’s decision was made after talking to his family. However, the timing should not have been chosen by chance: in a few days, the new US president Joe Biden will be sworn in in the US capital Washington. Over the past four years under Donald Trump, the United States had repeatedly attacked the United Nations, withdrew contributions from parts of the organization, and parted ways with agreements – Guterres had always held back from criticism and was not even Trump’s target.

At the UN headquarters on the East River in New York, the outcome of the US presidential election for Guterres was expected to play a role in the decision. Biden had recently stressed several times that he wanted to lead the US back onto the international diplomatic scene. He also gives high priority to one of Guterres’ central concerns – the fight against the climate crisis. With the new US administration by his side, the UN chief could probably advance his agenda much better.

Meanwhile, diplomatic circles said Guterres has a good chance of being reappointed at this point. Traditionally, the five veto rights US, China, Russia, Great Britain and France have the decisive influence on the occupation. Guterres has been accused in recent years of being too careful with these countries. This could now help him secure their approval for a second term. So far, there are no confirmed opponents for Guterres. Early positioning should also be carefully considered as it can deter potential competitors.

