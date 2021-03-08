Günther believes in tourism in Schleswig-Holstein at Easter | Free press

The holiday season is approaching – but it’s still unclear whether Easter holidays will come with travel. The federal states disagree. The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein believes in tourists at Easter in his country.

Kiel (dpa) – The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther (CDU), sees opportunities for Schleswig-Holstein hotels to open at Easter.

“If the situation does not change drastically, I assume that we will open hotels in Schleswig-Holstein at Easter,” said Günther of the “Rheinische Post”. “Why should people not be in hotels and vacation apartments at Easter – provided they currently have a negative test and are tracked with apps?” In contrast to October, there are now sufficient rapid tests available. Günther emphasized: “Finding solutions in this area is also a requirement of respect for the industry and the people who work there”.

