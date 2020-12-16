Gunshot Injuries Treatment Market Size, Share, 2020, Global Trends, Quality Research, Investments by Major Market Players, Application, Product & Services, Significant Growth and Forecast to 2027

The global gunshot injuries treatment market was evaluated at US$ 6.9 million in 2015 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2017-2025). Technological advancements, such as innovative pocket-sized devices, aid in emergency treatments in the battlefields for soldiers. Hence, this is one of the major factors driving the expansion of the global gunshot injuries treatment market. Efficient treatment using products that prevent postpartum hemorrhage is another significant factor bolstering the global market growth. Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), for the record, is the chief cause behind maternal mortality in low-income countries, and account for a quarter of the global maternal deaths.

In an article published by Medscape, the pregnancy-related mortality ratio in 2013 was evaluated at 17.3 deaths per 100,000 pregnant women, and around 11.4% of these deaths were found to be caused by postpartum hemorrhage. At present, several organizations, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Government of Norway, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Grand Challenges Canada, and the UK Government, are known to be financially supporting the development of preventive devices for PPH, which acts as a developmental factor for the global market growth. For instance, the XSTAT-PPH device by jointly developed by the Oregon Health & Science Univsersity and RevMedx for the treatment of PPH in low resource settings, drives the growth of the global gunshot injuries treatment market.

However, surgical priorities for the management of gunshot injuries include hemorrhage control, prevention, and reconstruction of infection. The Xstat syringe was the only FDA-approved device for immediate treatment of blood flow. In 2015, the article published in Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine stated that around 70% of battlefield wounds that have sustained since the Second World War are gunshot injuries. Therefore, the affected soldiers require immediate admission into trauma centers for definitive management of the gunshot wounds in emergency departments.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global gunshot injuries treatment market is poised to witness a tremendous CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, with the global regions, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, focusing on increasing their military spending.

In the present day, RevMedx, Inc. is the sole player involved in the global gunshot injuries treatment market.

