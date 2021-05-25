Gunshot Detection System Market Analysis 2021 : Key Players, Type and Applications, Status and Forecasts to 2029 | ShotSpotter Inc. (U.S.), ACOEM Group (France), QinetiQ North America (Vencore) (U.S.) The global gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% and reach a value of USD 4.3 billion by 2026.

Gunshot Detection System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ShotSpotter Inc. (U.S.), ACOEM Group (France), QinetiQ North America (Vencore) (U.S.), CILAS (ArianeGroup GmbH) (France), Databuoy Corporation (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Information System Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Louroe Electronics (U.S.), Thales Group (France), and Shooter Detection System LLC (U.S.).

In March 2018, Thales collaborated with General Dynamics Land Systems-UK and introduced a new acoustic shot detection system to protect Ajax vehicles. Under this contract, 735 Acusonic systems are now on order for integration onto Ajax.

Gunshot detection systems are advanced security systems that employ audio sensors and cloud-based software to detect gunshots and notify authorities. These systems are commonplace among militaries and law enforcement and security agencies to identify the direction of gunfire. The use of gunshot detection systems in the military has been increasing, owing to the increasing narcos and terrorist activities worldwide. Increasing criminal activities have also been fuelling the demand for gunshot detection systems in urban areas around the world.

Market Segmentation:

By Type, Fixed Systems, Vehicle Mounted Systems, Portable Systems

By Installation, Indoor, Outdoor

By Application, Homeland, Defense,

• North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

• South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Questions Talked by the Report:

• What is the current size of the overall Gunshot Detection System Market?

• To what extent did Covid-19 impact Gunshot Detection System Market in 2020?

• What are the main drivers and restraints in the Gunshot Detection System Market?

• How is the Gunshot Detection System Market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021 – 2026?

