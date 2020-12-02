Gunshot Detection Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030
The global gunshot detection market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years due to frequent incidence of open firing at colleges, schools, and many other public places. A gunshot detector is a system that identifies the presence of gunfire by using different types of sensors such as optical, acoustic, and others.
The global gunshot detection market is driven by increase in use of gunshot detectors by law enforcements, military, and security. In addition, rise in use of these systems to minimize the effect of enemies gunfire in war zones boosts the market growth. However, high installation and maintenance cost limit the market growth. Furthermore, surge in installation of these systems in smart cities for safety measures is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the market.
The global gunshot detection market is segmented on the basis of product, installation, application, and region. Product covered in this study include indoor and outdoor. Based on installation, the market is categorized into fixed systems, portable systems, and vehicle mounted systems. On the basis of application, it is classified into defense and homeland. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the dominant players of the global aircraft gunshot detection include Raytheon Company, Thales Group, ACOEM Group, SST (ShotSpotter), Inc., Shooter Detection Systems LLC., Battelle Memorial Institute, Louroe Electronics, ELTA Systems Ltd., Tracer Technology Systems, Inc., and Safety Dynamics, LLC.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global gunshot detection market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market are provided.
- Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
Gunshot Detection Market Key Segments:
By Product
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Installation
- Fixed Systems
- Portable Systems
- Vehicle Mounted Systems
By Application
- Defense
- Homeland
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report
- Raytheon Company
- Thales Group
- ACOEM Group
- SST (ShotSpotter), Inc.
- Shooter Detection Systems LLC.
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- Louroe Electronics
- ELTA Systems Ltd.
- Tracer Technology Systems, Inc.
- Safety Dynamics, LLC.
