‘Gundam Evolution’ Is Now Finally Available To Play On Consoles
Technology 

Jean Nicholas

The free-to-play shooter Gundam Evolution is now out there to play on consoles and has began its second season, with a bunch of recent content material.

In a fairly in depth breakdown (proven under), producer Kazuya Maruyama talks intimately in regards to the new console model of Gundam Evolution in addition to all the brand new Season 2 goodies.

The massive new addition is that of the cellular go well with Nu Gundam from the anime film Gundam: Char’s Counterattack written and directed by Yoshiyuki Tomino. Just like the Sazabi within the sport, the Nu Gundam additionally has entry to distant weaponry within the type of its Fin Funnels.

The Nu Gundam can be the preferred with followers of all the varied Gundam designs. Designed by Yutaka Izubuchi, the Nu Gundam was the principle mecha piloted by Amuro Ray in Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

Gundam Evolution has additionally garnered fairly the worldwide following, one thing that the breakdown video mentions, with followers of the sport trying out the varied host anime and shopping for gunpla.

It is a fascinating growth, as usually the merchandising circulate goes from the anime to the mannequin kits, whereas on this occasion it’s a sport that’s serving to to drive curiosity within the Gundam franchise.

Whereas different media combine properties have this crossover momentum, as a result of Gundam began out as an anime, it’s all the time been the anime that has pushed the whole lot else. So in that sense it’s attention-grabbing to see such a mature and established property akin to Gundam reinvigorated on this manner.

Gundam Evolution is now out there to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X|S, Xbox One and PC.

