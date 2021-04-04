Gummy Vitamins Market 2021 report explores the future trends, top companies development and forecasts
Global Gummy Vitamins Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gummy vitamins are same as candies but they are chewable dietary supplements composed of vitamins and nutrients. These gummy vitamins have texture and taste similar to gummy candies and come in a variety of colors, flavors and shapes which attracts children and adults who may not like swallowing vitamin pills. It includes minerals, vitamins, nutrient such as vitamin D and calcium. The rise in incidences of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment in developing and underdeveloped countries, high demand for on-the-go dietary supplement products and difficulty in swallowing pills are the factors responsible for the growth of Gummy Vitamins Market over the forecast period.
Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 22nd April 2020, Olly Public Benefit Corporation launched its gummy supplements in Canada. The product includes vitamin gummies for both children and adult including Olly Sleep, Olly Undeniable Beauty, Olly Probiotic, Olly Less Stress, Olly Daily Energy, Women’S Multi, Men’S Multi, Prenatal and Kids + Omega 3. However, high sugar content in gummy vitamin products and high cost of the products is the major factor restraining the growth of global Gummy Vitamins market during the forecast period.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1678
The regional analysis of global Gummy Vitamins Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased the number of health-conscious people, which take their daily nutrients in the form of dietary supplements and the presence of established market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Life Science Nutritionals Inc
Bettera Brands
Softigel By Procaps
Nature’S Way Products, LLC.
Zanonvitamec
Olly Public Benefit Corporation.
Herbaland
Hero Nutritionals
Smartypants Vitamins
The Nature’S Bounty Co.
Im Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Single vitamin
Multivitamin
Source:
Plant
Animal
By Packaging Type:
Bottles and jars
Pouches
By Distribution Channel:
Store-based
Online
By End-Users:
Adult
Children
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1678
Target Audience of the Global Gummy Vitamins Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors