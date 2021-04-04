Gummy Vitamins Market 2021 report explores the future trends, top companies development and forecasts

Global Gummy Vitamins Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gummy vitamins are same as candies but they are chewable dietary supplements composed of vitamins and nutrients. These gummy vitamins have texture and taste similar to gummy candies and come in a variety of colors, flavors and shapes which attracts children and adults who may not like swallowing vitamin pills. It includes minerals, vitamins, nutrient such as vitamin D and calcium. The rise in incidences of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment in developing and underdeveloped countries, high demand for on-the-go dietary supplement products and difficulty in swallowing pills are the factors responsible for the growth of Gummy Vitamins Market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 22nd April 2020, Olly Public Benefit Corporation launched its gummy supplements in Canada. The product includes vitamin gummies for both children and adult including Olly Sleep, Olly Undeniable Beauty, Olly Probiotic, Olly Less Stress, Olly Daily Energy, Women’S Multi, Men’S Multi, Prenatal and Kids + Omega 3. However, high sugar content in gummy vitamin products and high cost of the products is the major factor restraining the growth of global Gummy Vitamins market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Gummy Vitamins Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased the number of health-conscious people, which take their daily nutrients in the form of dietary supplements and the presence of established market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Life Science Nutritionals Inc

Bettera Brands

Softigel By Procaps

Nature’S Way Products, LLC.

Zanonvitamec

Olly Public Benefit Corporation.

Herbaland

Hero Nutritionals

Smartypants Vitamins

The Nature’S Bounty Co.

Im Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Single vitamin

Multivitamin

Source:

Plant

Animal

By Packaging Type:

Bottles and jars

Pouches

By Distribution Channel:

Store-based

Online

By End-Users:

Adult

Children

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gummy Vitamins Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors