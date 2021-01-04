Gummies and Jellies Market 2020 global industry size, growth, manufacturers, segments and 2027 forecast report

Gummies and Jellies Market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG, Baker Perkins, Mondelēz International, Mars, Incorporated, Cloetta, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Ferrero, Mederer GmbH, Albanese Confectionery Group Inc., Giant Gummy Bears, Perfetti Van Melle, Arcor, The Hershey Company, YUPINDO, Jelly Belly Candy.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Type: Traditional, Functional

By Flavor: Grapefruit, Cherry, Peach, Berries, Apple, Others

By Distribution Channel: Store-Based, Non-Store Based

By Consumer Age: Under 14, 15-31, Above 31

