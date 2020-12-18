Gum Arabic Market Forecast to 2027 – Ashland Inc., Farbest Brands, Gum Arabic Company, Hawkins Watts, Kerry Group, Nexira, Prodigy NIG Limited

Gum arabic is produced from the sap of the Acacia trees which is available in the belt of arid lands in Africa, such as Sudan, Nigeria, and Chad. Gum arabic is widely used in several application bases in the food & beverages industry. It acts as a binding agent to bind together the food ingredients alongside significantly retaining their physical characteristics. It is used to prepare food items such as pastilles, toffees, gums, and flavored beverages.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Gum Arabic market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing consciousness towards the multi-functionality of gum arabic. Moreover, rising application of gum arabic across pharmaceutical sector provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Gum arabic market. However, political instability may restrain the overall growth of the Gum arabic market.

The List of Companies

1. Agrigum International Limited

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Ashland Inc.

4. Farbest Brands

5. Gum Arabic Company

6. Hawkins Watts

7. Kerry Group

8. Nexira

9. Prodigy NIG Limited

10. Tic Gums Inc.

The latest research report on the “Gum Arabic Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Gum Arabic market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Gum Arabic market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Gum Arabic Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Gum Arabic market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Gum Arabic Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Gum Arabic Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Gum Arabic Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

