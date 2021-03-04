Gulbenkian supports artists and new creations with over one million euros

It is the Foundation for Culture’s second millionaire sponsorship since the pandemic began.

After it was announced in April last year that Portugal was still experiencing the first wave of the pandemic, that the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation had set up a support fund for the arts of 1.5 million euros, the foundation is now preparing to to strengthen this support.

On his website, Gulbenkian explains that “taking into account the current needs of the cultural sector, the Gulbenkian Foundation has decided to support individual and collective training and creation in the various artistic dimensions”. At stake is “an investment of more than one million euros in line with the Foundation’s commitment to support artists and their creative structures and to favor the most original and innovative creators”.

In practice, the money will go to three different areas: support for training abroad, creation of original works and holding exhibitions in France. All information is already provided.

Until April 30, there will be competitions for training grants in the fields of visual arts, performing arts and music (a total of 600 thousand euros) that support the artistic creation of original works in the fields of visual arts, cinema, dance and theater (350 thousand euros) ) and support for exhibitions in France (200 thousand euros) from the Foundation’s delegation in Paris.