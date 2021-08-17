Gujarat Dairy Market 2021: Share, Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gujarat Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the gujarat dairy market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2026.

Milk refers to a liquid food that is a rich source of macro-and micro-nutrients, such as carbohydrates, calcium, proteins, vitamins A and D, zinc, magnesium, etc. These nutrients offer numerous health benefits, such as strengthening bones, enhancing metabolism, reducing the risks of cardiac diseases, etc. The dairy industry widely utilizes raw milk to manufacture various dairy products, including ghee, butter, condensed milk, cheese, desserts, yogurt, cream, etc

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Gujarat Dairy Market Trends:

The increasing health consciousness and inflating disposable income levels of the Indian consumers are primarily driving the Gujarat dairy market. Furthermore, the transformation of the industry from an unorganized to an organized sector is driving the market growth. In addition to this, several regional key manufacturers are upgrading their network of milk procurement to expand their consumer base. Moreover, the rising availability of numerous value-added products, such as cheese and probiotic drinks, is catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, continuous technological advancements for extending the shelf life of milk are also working as significant growth impelling factors. Additionally, the launch of numerous initiatives by several government bodies for enhancing dairy farming practices is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dairy-industry-gujarat/requestsample

Gujarat Dairy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amul (Gujarat State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation), Maahi Milk Producer Company Ltd and Vimal Dairy Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on the product type

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dairy-industry-gujarat

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800