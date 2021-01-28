Guillaume Durand attacks series, he is destroyed by Netflix, Canal + and Internet users

If you give your personal opinion on social media, you can very quickly find yourself with a backlash on your mind. The presenter Guillaume Durand just found out about it by criticizing the new series and the consumption of the French. It sparked the ire of internet users, but also Netflix and Canal +, who didn’t hesitate to make fun of him.

A tweet that sparked controversy

It all started with a tweet from host Guillaume Durand, who suggested internet users read Hamlet again or take an interest in Manet instead of spending their time watching series like Lupine, The Crown, Casa Del Papel or Le Bureau des Legends.

We are in the middle of Lupinade / The Crown / Casa Del Papel. The more people drink to me of their admiring addiction to the series, the more I advise them to reread Hamlet or get interested in Manet. How can we use ours? Just free time to swallow the Legends Office?

January 25, 2021

The story could have ended there, but his tweet stabbed internet users who didn’t hesitate to reply. According to them, this exit is not justified because one can cultivate with a series in the same way as with reading Hamlet or with an interest in Manet. In addition, some do not hesitate to remind him that if Shakespeare had lived in our time he could have written series rather than plays.

You can and do look at the Office of Legends and read Shakespeare and love to paint … ud83d ude44 while sending haughty tweets …

January 26, 2021

Dear Neo-Cuistre: In his time, the existing cultural elites also rejected Manet. This ridiculous snobbery to give priority to culture and despise what is too modern and popular because it is too modern and popular.

A series is good or bad, like a book or a painting.

January 26, 2021

Do you see archetypes in Shakespeare / Manet? However, Olympia is inspired by Titian, who reinterprets Giorgione & Antiquity. Id. For Hamlet. Series are one of the forms of contemporary creativity. We can & enjoy the classics & the modern. A little less arrogance …

January 26, 2021

Shakespeare would be writing series today and there are some moments in the Casa de Papel or the Crow that are great art

January 26, 2021

As @laurencejamet points out, if Shakespeare had lived today, he would have made The Crown complete, which has the same ambition and blurring fiction / factuality as his Richard III. Some series are a miracle of dialogue and staging. Watch UFOs or In Therapy!

January 26, 2021

And British television understood this well, which has long failed to distinguish this distinction from any other time. Just like the greatest British Shakespeare actors who do series and go from RSC to BBC with no problems.

January 26, 2021

Rare picture of Guillaume Durand, the Hamlet on the evening of 7,589,261. Read again pic.twitter.com/r4rQF9S1bU

January 26, 2021

I suggest doing a Hamlet series to piss off Guillaume Durand.

January 26, 2021

My son yelled for me to cook him food while I read Hamlet again …

January 26, 2021

– Then we watch Netflix series instead of reading Hamlet again. You are not ashamed pic.twitter.com/ZDtVfQwddp

January 26, 2021

I just finished Hamlet. I think we could make a great Netflix series out of this.

January 26, 2021

Again and again surprised by the lack of culture of the oldest in our society, who unfortunately only had access to modern media too late and had to spend their whole life with four and a half books and three paintings https://t.co/ QoVNvF7BSc

January 26, 2021

Sorry I tried to stream yesterday, but I was too busy rereading Hamlet for the 15th time

January 26, 2021

Netflix and Canal + add another layer

The Netflix community manager, known for his spicy humor, also didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Guillaume Durand by changing the biography on the streaming platform’s Twitter account. He was quickly joined by Canal + Community Manager, who also changed the biography of his account.

A story in 3 acts: pic.twitter.com/iqzbovOahr

January 26, 2021

Guillaume Durand tried to catch up, but eventually sank a little more.

It’s getting meaner to read! So funny! At the beginning I remember wondering how people found the time to see these hundreds of episodes and the comments. And then I quoted Hamlet then there .. Snob morgue asshole old shut up shut up! love

January 26, 2021

After posting a new tweet trying to clear his words, he found himself on the set of BFM TV to defend himself. Unfortunately, he made a big new ball and said he was “the first to know Lupine is from Maurice Leblanc and Game of Thrones is from Tolkien”. Too bad for him, Game of Thrones was written by George RR Martin …

[Breakings] Guillaume Durand took the oars out so many times yesterday that he has just passed the Vendée Globe favorites.

January 27, 2021

Once again, it is important to cultivate by reading books and listening to music, but watching movies and series is also a way to cultivate, which does not offend Guillaume Durand.