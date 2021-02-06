Guidewires Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Guidewires Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Guidewires market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in both developed and developing nations are the key growth factors in the guidewires market. In 2019, coronary guidewires held the largest market in the guidewires product segment chiefly due to the increasing number of cardiac complications and the growing demand for angioplasty procedures.

The report titled “Guidewires Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Guidewires industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Guidewires market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Guidewires Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The guidewires market is majorly segmented into the product (coronary, neurovascular, urological, and peripheral guidewires), coronary guidewires held the largest market in the product segment due to growth factors such as high usage rates of coronary guidewires in surgical procedures and favorable reimbursement for the products in the developed markets, along with steady prices of the available products. The material segment consists of (stainless steel, nitinol, and hybrid).

The Guidewires Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Coronary

Peripheral

Urology

Neurovascular

By Material:

Stainless steel

Nitinol

Hybrid

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Abbott Laboratories

AngioDynamics

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

Braun Cardiovascular

Boston Scientific Corporation

Codman Neurovascular

Cordis Corp.

Cook Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, Inc.

Jude Medical

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Key Questions Answered by Guidewires Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

