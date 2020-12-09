Guidewire Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Guidewire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global guidewires market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

A guidewire is a tube used for deploying medical devices inside the patient’s body. The wire is compact and flexible based on its composition that includes nitinol, stainless steel, platinum, palladium, bimetal, tungsten, and polymers. These materials offer high tensile and torque strength, enhanced durability, and better fatigue resistance. Guidewires are extensively used in vascular interventions and minimally invasive (MI) surgeries based on their hydrophilic and hydrophobic compound coatings that improve lubrication to reach lesions in the blood vessels. As a result, guidewires are widely adopted in various cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, urology, and interventional radiology procedures as they facilitate device delivery and reduce the risks of vascular injuries.

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and growing inclination towards minimally invasive (MI) surgeries are driving the market for guidewires. The widespread utilization of guidewires in bariatric procedures and diagnosis, along with the treatment of various neurological and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is further augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the adoption of nitinol materials in the production of guidewires provides enhanced biocompatibility, steerability, and elasticity, thereby bolstering the growth of the guidewires market.

Guidewire Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Surgical Guidewires Hydrophilic Surgical Guidewires Hydrophobic Surgical Guidewires

Diagnostic Guidewires Hydrophilic Diagnostic Guidewires Hydrophobic Diagnostic Guidewires



Breakup by Material:

Nitinol

Stainless Steel

Others

Breakup by Application:

Coronary

Neurovascular

Urology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers (ACC)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

