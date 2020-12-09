Guidewire Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Guidewire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global guidewires market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
A guidewire is a tube used for deploying medical devices inside the patient’s body. The wire is compact and flexible based on its composition that includes nitinol, stainless steel, platinum, palladium, bimetal, tungsten, and polymers. These materials offer high tensile and torque strength, enhanced durability, and better fatigue resistance. Guidewires are extensively used in vascular interventions and minimally invasive (MI) surgeries based on their hydrophilic and hydrophobic compound coatings that improve lubrication to reach lesions in the blood vessels. As a result, guidewires are widely adopted in various cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, urology, and interventional radiology procedures as they facilitate device delivery and reduce the risks of vascular injuries.
Request for a free sample copy of this report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/guidewires-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and growing inclination towards minimally invasive (MI) surgeries are driving the market for guidewires. The widespread utilization of guidewires in bariatric procedures and diagnosis, along with the treatment of various neurological and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is further augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the adoption of nitinol materials in the production of guidewires provides enhanced biocompatibility, steerability, and elasticity, thereby bolstering the growth of the guidewires market.
Guidewire Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- AngioDynamics Inc.
- ASAHI INTECC Co., Ltd.
- Braun (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)
- Boston Scientific
- R. Bard Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
- Cardinal Health
- Cook Medical Incorporated (Cook Group)
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.,
- Olympus Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Teleflex Medical Inc.
- Terumo Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Surgical Guidewires
- Hydrophilic Surgical Guidewires
- Hydrophobic Surgical Guidewires
- Diagnostic Guidewires
- Hydrophilic Diagnostic Guidewires
- Hydrophobic Diagnostic Guidewires
Breakup by Material:
- Nitinol
- Stainless Steel
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Coronary
- Neurovascular
- Urology
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Surgical Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers (ACC)
- Others
Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/35p9iyW
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group