Guatemala’s presidential election was thrown into turmoil Wednesday evening after a high prosecutor moved to droop the get together of a surging anticorruption candidate, threatening his bid to participate in a runoff and probably dealing a extreme blow to the nation’s already fraying democracy.

The transfer might stop Bernardo Arévalo, a lawmaker who jolted Guatemala’s political class in June with a shock displaying propelling him within the Aug. 20 runoff, from competing towards Sandra Torres, a former first girl.

Rafael Curruchiche, the prosecutor who mounted the case to droop the get together, has himself been listed amongst corrupt Central American officers by the USA for obstructing corruption inquiries.

The event locations even better stress on Guatemala’s political system, after the barring of a number of high presidential candidates who had been considered as threatening to the political and financial institution, assaults on press freedom and the pressured exile of dozens of prosecutors and judges targeted on curbing corruption.