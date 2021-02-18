Guanidinoacetic Acid Market 2021 In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report – Tiancheng Chempharm, Jiangsu Yuanyang, Hubei Yuanhua

The Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Guanidinoacetic Acid market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Guanidinoacetic Acid is a metabolite of glycine in which the amino group has been converted into a guanidine. Guanidinoacetic Acid is a direct precursor of creatine and is used as a supplement. Taking guanidinoacetic acid can increase muscle strength and slow muscle fatigue, etc. And add guanidinoacetic acid into fodder can make lean pig’s body improve significantly.However the metabolism of creatine from Guanidinoacetic Acid in the liver causes a depletion of methyl groups. This causes homocysteine levels to rise, which has been shown to produce cardiovascular and skeletal problems.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market: AlzChem, Tiancheng Chempharm, Jiangsu Yuanyang, Hubei Yuanhua, Hebei Daxiao, GENDONE, Shijiazhuang Zexing Group and others.

Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market on the basis of Types are:

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market is segmented into:

Fodder

Medicine

Others

Regional Analysis For Guanidinoacetic Acid Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

