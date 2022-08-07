Guadalcanal Anniversary Marked by a Kennedy

Caroline Kennedy, the US ambassador to Australia, and Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, stood collectively at daybreak on Sunday on the island of Guadalcanal to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of the World Struggle II battle there that just about led to the demise of their fathers, and that redefined America’s function throughout Asia.

Then and now, there was violence, great-power competitors and jittery concern in regards to the future. Their go to occurred as China’s army completed 72 hours of drills round Taiwan simulating an invasion. And of their remarks at occasions with officers from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands, each officers emphasised that the area — and the world — finds itself at one other crossroads.

Ms. Kennedy, surrounded by native well-wishers, promised to “honor those that got here earlier than us and to work and do our greatest to depart a legacy for individuals who observe.”