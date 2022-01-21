GTA V postponed to PS5, but Rockstar is preparing surprises for GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto fans know, GTA 6 won’t be coming out of the Rockstar boxes this year. The publisher had proposed the remastering of the GTA III trilogy, GTA Vice City and San Andreas, but at the moment we have no information about this long-awaited future opus. However, it looks like Rockstar is preparing some surprises on the PS5 and Xbox series with GTA Online.

New features for GTA Online?

If we believe information from a Brazilian leaker (@Matheusbr9895_), he announces that GTA Online could benefit from “2 or 3 things”. In a tweet saying he can’t say more, he announces that players should definitely prepare for trips in 2022.

What can that mean? A new environment could be proposed soon? So, could this mean that players could say goodbye to Los Santos anytime soon? GTA V is about to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series, although Rockstar could delay development of the game on next-gen consoles for a few more months.

Another shift in the development of GTA V

Indeed, the development of GTA V on the PS5 and Xbox series would have faced some difficulties. This new version, expected for the month of March, could postpone its availability between April and May 2022. At the moment we still have to wait for the formalization of this information from Rockstar, who could publish an article soon.

Coming back to GTA Online, the supposed surprises could be an opportunity to keep fans waiting by offering something new, or to introduce them to the new territory of GTA 6, although this opus is not expected for several years. .