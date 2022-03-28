GTA+ Subscription Service is announced on Friday – Check the complete details here!!

You can now pay to play Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X with GTA+, a new subscription service. It costs $5.99 (roughly Rs. 460) a month to join the GTA+ program, which gives you extra cash to spend on the game’s ever-changing open world.

It said on Friday that the new GTA+ membership program will be available on March 29th, but it didn’t give a date. Gamers will need to own a copy of GTA 5 or GTA Online in order to play GTA+. Also, Rockstar Games said that the first month of GTA+ membership will be from March 29 to April 27. GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Has Been Said to be.

During Hao’s Special Works Race Series, GTA+ members will get GTA$500,000 (in-game currency) delivered to their Maze Bank account every month. They will also get a 3x boost on GTA$ and RP gained from Hao’s Special Works Race Series. People who sign up for the LS Car Meet won’t have to pay the membership fee.

Rockstar Games says that people who already paid will get GTA$50,000 back from those who did not. Members of Grand Theft Auto + can also buy Shark Cards that give them extra in-game cash. These cards are only available on the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store for members, but you can buy them there as well if you want.

People who have signed up for GTA+ will also get a free Hao’s Special Works upgrade before the general public does. They will also get the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. There’s also a GTA+ subscription that lets Auto Shop owners move to La Mesa and get a bunch of new things from Los Santos Tuners, so they don’t have to pay extra.

It will automatically add cosmetics like the Gussét Frog Tee to players’ wardrobes when they sign up for GTA+. People can buy Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali from Tuesday, too! Those who sign up for GTA+ will also get to choose from a variety of free paints and emblems from the Auto Shop. Yacht owners can also get the Aquarius Super Yacht for free if they have a GTA+ subscription.

The GTA Online subscription will also bring special rewards to the open-world game each month, just like the ones above, like the ones that were talked about above. Legendary Motorsport, Hao’s Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, and DockTease are all places you can visit in the GTA Online Web browser.

Rockstar Games says that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in development. On March 29, GTA+ will be available on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It will also be available on PC and Mac.

For more details, stay connected with us!!