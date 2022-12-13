GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update download size for PC revealed

Christmas has come early for GTA On-line followers, with builders releasing the brand new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC at the moment (December 13), a complete week earlier than the anticipated launch date. Rockstar Video games had already shared a ton of data on the Los Santos Drug Wars replace within the leadup to the shock announcement, together with new missions, autos, and even new companies.

Learn on to search out out the obtain sizes of the upcoming replace in your console or PC, and what new content material might be anticipated.

GTA On-line Los Santos Medication Wars DLC obtain sizes

The replace sizes fluctuate throughout platforms as a result of completely different information codecs that every platform employs to run the sport, and in addition as a result of various graphic limitations on completely different gadgets. The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC replace dimension for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Collection X/S are given under:

3 GB (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

5 GB (PS5)

12 GB (Xbox Collection X/S)

The bigger than regular sizes are resulting from new graphical enhancements being added to make full use of the {hardware} current on the brand new PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S collection consoles.

A e-newsletter launched on December 6, 2022, sheds some gentle on the graphic enhancements:

“PlayStation 5 and Xbox Collection X will add ray-traced reflections — rendering real-time reflections on many surfaces — by way of the Constancy Mode graphics setting.”

The brand new content material shall be largely set in Blaine County, so it is going to be worthwhile to get your arms on an off-road automobile earlier than exploring the brand new missions. Because the identify suggests, the brand new missions will revolve across the participant’s character taking management of the psychedelics commerce within the metropolis.

The announcement for the DLC expanded on the identical:

“Combat off an unlikely coalition of rich hippies and trigger-happy bikers whereas cooking up potent hallucinogenics — in elaborate labs or out of your personal huge rolling chemistry set — within the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story replace for GTA On-line.”

A brand new free automobile, the retro Declasse Tahoma Coupe, may even be out there for a brief window after gamers replace the sport. That is finished in an effort to rejoice the spectacular take of the whole GTA On-line group throughout the The Heists Problem.

Provided that it’s a two-part replace, with the second being launched someday round Christmas, some holiday-themed GTA On-line content material and extra story updates are quickly to observe after at the moment’s replace.



