GTA fan arrested for planning to attack police officers

A terrible tragedy could have occurred in Lunéville in Meurthe-et-Moselle. An 18-year-old man was arrested there on November 12 when he was about to violently attack police …

From video games to reality …

The young man addicted to violent video games like GTA (Grand Theft Auto) would have tried to take action before changing his mind. The police still found him: a sawed-off shotgun, a knife, and a machete. In order to put his plan into action, the Meurthois contacted the police station on the morning of November 12 and led them to believe that he had been the victim of violence by an alcoholic teenage boy. Once on the spot, the team of three police officers did not find an attacker, but the young man with the bag in which a rifle was hidden. The boy does not finally resist the resistance, although we find the rest of the sharp weapons on him.

While in custody, the man admits attempting to “ambush” the police in order to steal their weapons before changing his mind about the too many police force on the premises. puts. Text messages found on his cell phone reveal darker intentions. In fact, according to one of those discussions with a friend who is also addicted to the same game, he planned to murder the police.

However, when he appeared before the investigating judge on November 15, the young man was only charged with violating the gun law. Although he was placed under assistant witness status for “attempted murder” and “criminal conspiracy”, he was released under judicial supervision. The mistake in particular with his psychological expertise, which led to a reduction in his criminal responsibility. The Nancy Public Prosecutor’s Office has decided to appeal all of these decisions and wants him to be placed in temporary custody.