GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series will be available from March 15 under $40 – Here’s the complete news!!

A lot of people call this game “GTA V” or “GTA 5” or “GTA Online.” It will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles on March 15, 2018. Owners of older consoles will not be able to get the remastered versions of both games for free. Before the game comes out, the prices for GTA 5 and GTA Online have been posted online. Gamers who pre-order both games will get them for a lower price. People who own PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles can now download GTA 5 before the game comes out, Rockstar has also told us.

GTA 5 and GTA Online PS5 price

The GTA 5 PS5 version costs Rs. 2,799 ($39.99/ GBP 34.99/ AUD 59.95) and comes with both the Story Mode and GTA Online. To get the game for free until June 14, Gadgets 360 checked the PlayStation Store on the PS5 and found that the game will cost Rs. 700 ($9.99; GBP 8.75; AUD $14.99). GTA Online, on the other hand, has been free to preload on the PlayStation Store until June 14.

Also Read: Dying Light 1 is all set to unveil the next patch for PS4 and PS5

The price will then be Rs. 1,399 ($19.99 / GBP 17.99 / AUD 30.95). Playstation Store users will be able to find a list of games like GTA 5 on the PS5.

GTA 5, GTA Online Xbox Series S/X price

For the Xbox Series S and X, GTA 5 is priced at Rs. 2,799 ($39.99 / GBP 34.99 / AUD 59.95). It’s currently on sale for Rs. 1,399 ($19.99 / GBP 17.49) until June 14. Meanwhile, Gadgets 360 says that GTA Online costs Rs. 700 ($9.99 / GBP 8.99 / AUD 15.47), which is what the price is now. Xbox users will be able to find the listing for Grand Theft Auto 5 on the Xbox Store. GTA Online will also be available on both current generation consoles through the Xbox store.

It will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 14. GTA 5 and GTA Online will be available on March 14.

GTA 5, GTA Online preload on PS5, Xbox Series S/X now available

People who own PlayStation and Xbox Series S/X consoles can now preload GTA 5 and GTA Online. Rockstar made the announcement on Tuesday. The new versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will be able to run at up to 4K resolution and run at up to 60fps. Also, newer consoles have faster load times, HDR options, better texture quality, ray tracing, and 3D sound. Gamers will be able to take advantage of these new features.

Sony’s PlayStation Blog says that gamers will also be able to move their progress in Story Mode from their PS4 and Xbox One consoles to the Rockstar Games Social Club, where they can also move their GTA Online characters. This will be possible starting March 15. Rockstar says that PS5 gamers who move their saves will also get a Hao’s Special Works Karin S95 sports car, a new set of Chameleon paints, and Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit.