Grütters warns against putting Nazi crimes into perspective | Free press

On January 27, 1945, the Red Army reached the German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and released more than 7,000 prisoners. State Secretary for Culture Grütters announced on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day that she will continue to fight against forgetting.

Berlin (dpa) – Minister of Culture Monika Grütters warned against putting Nazi crimes into perspective on the day of the Holocaust.

“When we commemorate the victims of National Socialism, we have images of the organized mass murder of millions of people,” said the CDU politician at the German news agency in Berlin. “They testify to the inhumanity of an ideology that is both racist and violent.”

“This makes the recurring efforts to instrumentalize, put into perspective or forget the suffering of the time for political ends, all the more excruciating,” said Grütters. “All of this requires decisive opposition in word and deed and constant efforts to come to terms with and clarify – especially by and with generations to come.”

Grütters described the political and historical mediation work of memorials and places of remembrance about the Nazi crimes as indispensable for this. “That is why this year we will do everything we can to support them to reach even more people than before with new digital formats.”

The National Socialists and their helpers murdered six million Jews during the Second World War. Since 1951, Israel has commemorated the victims on Holocaust Remembrance Day. In 2005, the United Nations established International Holocaust Remembrance Day for January 27. On this day in 1945, the Red Army reached the German concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau and released more than 7,000 surviving prisoners. In Auschwitz alone, the Nazis murdered more than a million people, mostly Jews. Many were gassed and the bodies cremated.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99