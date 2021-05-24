Growth: Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market

The global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years due to the increase in the trend of adopting peer-to-peer lending amongst the businesses and individuals. Also, low market risk and minimum operational expenses is expected to surge the market in the coming years. The peer-to-peer lending doesn’t require huge workforce or an outstanding infrastructure as compared to the conventional financial services and banking institutions. In addition, government is lending hand by taking initiatives to aid investors and small and medium enterprises as SMEs are currently facing challenges in obtaining loans from the banks. Furthermore, all SMEs require a small credit as the working capital to meet requirements of businesses. As per an Economic Survey in 2018-2019, it is estimated that the amount of loans paid by the banks to the SMEs is approximately 5.6% only. All these factors are anticipated to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Main Segments of the Market

The market is divided into segments based on

Business model

Type

End-user

Regional analysis

Based on business model, the market is divided into

Traditional lending

Alternate market place lending

Based on type segment, the market is classified into

Business lending

Consumer lending

Based on end-user segment, the market is categorized into

Small business loans

Consumer credit loans

Real estate loans

Student loans

Based on region, the market is divided into

LAMEA

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Key Market Players

The well-known players of the global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market are Prosper Funding LLC, LendingClub Corporation, Funding Circle, OnDeck, Zopa Bank Limited, RateSetter, Avant, LLC, LendingTree, LLC, Kabbage, and Social Finance. These market players are building tactics related to novel product launches, mergers & acquisitions of noteworthy companies, partnerships and tie-ups, business expansions, and heavy investments in research and development projects. The market players believe that these strategies will aid in company enhancement and build a brand name in the market.

Major Highlights of the Report

The report amalgamates the ongoing state of affairs and growth of the market in the future years. Moreover, the market study is put forth by researchers by examining all the vital features that are impacting the future and the present upsurge of the global market. According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market is projected to witness massive revenue generation and a healthy growth rate in the 2020-2027 estimated timeframe.

