Growth: Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Allulose Market

The rising awareness of people around the world related to health problems coupled with the increasing demand for better alternatives for high-calorie sugar are the significant factors predicted to foster the growth of the global allulose market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Regular consumption of sugar with high-calorie content can negatively impact a person’s health that can lead to health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, liver diseases, strokes, heart diseases, and other health problems. In order to avoid all such health issues and diseases, people have become extremely aware of their daily sugar intake and are therefore opting for low-calorie alternative like allulose. These factors has increased the demand for allulose across the globe.

Moreover, modern-day health enthusiasts are on a continuous search for low sugar food items, snacks, and beverages with their diet plans that give them the same taste but have the least sugar-related calories. The increase in number of sugar-related diseases and the growing demand for low-calorie edibles are factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global allulose market in the upcoming years.

Regional Outlook

The North America region is anticipated to account for the largest share in global allulose market during the forecast period. This can be majorly attributed to increase in number of people opting to consume low-calorie sugar and the rising demand for allulose from the end-user industry. Besides, the governments of various countries in the region are taking measures to promote the consumption of allulose over other processed high-calorie sugar. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put the allulose and sugar under the Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) category.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global allulose market. These players include QuestNutrition, Tate & Lyle, Bonumose LLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., Icon Foods, Apura Ingredients, Anderson Advanced Ingredients, and SAMYANG CORPORATION. These players are implementing numerous strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and others to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

