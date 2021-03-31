Growth of the Metal Bonding Adhesives Market in India

The value of the India metal bonding adhesives market is expected to increase from $198.9 million to $343.6 million from 2019 to 2030. The market is predicted to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Due to their features such as high resistance to chemicals, extreme temperatures, oil, stress, moisture, and other solvents and excellent compatibility with various metals, epoxy adhesives are being heavily used in the country. When application is taken into consideration, the Indian metal bonding adhesives market is categorized into automotive, industrial machinery, industrial maintenance, construction, and consumer appliances. Amongst these, the automotive category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past, as per the market research firm, P&S Intelligence.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-metal-bonding-adhesives-market/report-sample

This was mainly because of the high requirement for metal bonding adhesives in the automotive industry. Moreover, the automotive industry is being driven by the surging foreign direct investments and the increasing implementation of government initiatives aimed at boosting the deployment of electric vehicles in the country. With the growth of the automotive industry, the requirement for metal bonding adhesives will shoot-up all over the country in the future years.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-metal-bonding-adhesives-market

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Resin

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Anaerobic

Polyurethane

Rubber

By Application