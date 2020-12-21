Growth of the Gensets Market in India – P&S Intelligence

As per the UN, by 2027, India will become the most populated country on earth, surpassing the records set by China. The booming population has already been driving construction and infrastructure development activities in the country. This is expected to take the Indian gensets market from $1,385.6 million in 2019 to $3,006.6 million by 2030, at a healthy 13.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

The Indian gensets market has witnessed a slump in its growth rate during the COVID-19 crisis, as a result of the nationwide lockdown implemented to stop the virus from spreading. Subsequently, a large number of manufacturing plants and commercial complexes have shut down, while construction activities have stopped due to laborers heading back home. Even the Indian Railways has suspended its passenger services, which has further led to a reduced demand for gensets.

In the years to come, the commercial category will dominate the Indian gensets market, under segmentation by application. The installation rate of gensets is rising rapidly in restaurants, telecom towers, hospitals, hotels, malls, and various other commercial settings. With the growth of the telecom, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors, an increasing number of gensets will be installed.

