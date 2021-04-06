Growth of the Diesel Generator Set Market in United Stated

The U.S. diesel genset market at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market was valued at $2,187.4 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach $3,797.6 million by 2030. The U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT), in December 2018, announced the second round of the INFRA discretionary grants program for the infrastructure sector of the country, which has been, since then, steadily pushing up the sales of diesel generator sets in the country, both during construction and after the commissioning of the projects.

The major trend in the U.S. diesel genset market is the introduction of technologically enhanced variants. In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implemented the Tier 4 exhaust emission standards for non-road engines, citing the carcinogenic nature of such machines and the greenhouse gases (GHGs) emitted by them. This move fueled the race among genset manufacturers, especially Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., and Atlas Copco Construction Equipment North America, to unveil next-generation variants that, apart from complying with these standards, are also reliable and durable.

Therefore, with the increasing construction activities and instances of power outages, the sales of diesel gensets will rise in the U.S.

