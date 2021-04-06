Growth of the Coding and Marking Systems Market in United States

The U.S. coding and marking systems market to grow from $558.4 million in 2017 to $860.6 million by 2023, at a 7.6% CAGR during forecast period by P&S Intelligence.

Apart from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, the automotive sector in the country also uses a large number of coding and marking systems. As per the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), automotive sales in the nation rose from 13,644,000 in 2017 to 13,717,000 in 2018, while vehicle production increased from 11,190,000 to 11,298,000 during the same period. This is driving the demand for coding and marking systems to print identification codes on auto components, to both trace their journey through the factory and lower the risk of counterfeiting.

In addition, end users in the U.S. coding and marking systems market are now saving even more on operating costs by switching to digital printing technologies. The biggest advantage of such technologies is that they require just one liter of ink to produce millions of characters on the product packaging, thereby drastically reducing companies’ need to replenish their ink stocks. Moreover, the ink used in digital printers dries quickly, which leads to the quickening of the entire process and shorter time to market for the product.

