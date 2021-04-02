Growth of the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market in Indonesia

The automotive refinish coatings market in Indonesia at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Due to these factors, the revenue size of the market is projected to increase from $240.2 million in 2017 to $336.6 million in 2023.

Geographically, the Indonesian automotive refinish coatings market is classified into West Java, East Java, Central Java, East Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, North Sumatra, and South Sumatra. Among the various regions, West Java consumes the maximum amount of these coatings, due to the existence of a large customer base, notable economic activities, macroeconomic growth, presence of numerous metropolitan cities, and population growth. Moreover, the region is marked by the presence of small cities that have a high concentration of auto body repair shops.

Moreover, operations of numerous players in the Indonesian automotive refinish coatings market are forward and backward integrated. The operations include procurement of refinishing products and raw materials from international manufacturers, production of coatings, and distribution of these products to multiple original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive aftermarket entities. The market players like BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Hartwell Paint Indonesia, PPG Industries Inc., PT. NP Auto Refinishes Indonesia, Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd., and PT PABRIK CAT DAN TINTA PACIFIC PAINT are undertaking these operations to consolidate the competition.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Clearcoats

Basecoats

Primers & Fillers

Market Segmentation by Resin Type

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Market Segmentation by Technology

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

UV-Cured

Market Segmentation by Auto Type

Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Age