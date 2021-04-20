Growth Of Hazardous Location Lighting in industry: Overview, Size and Share 2021-2027

“

Hazardous Location LightingA hazardous location is defined as a place where concentrations of flammable gases, vapors or dusts occur. Electrical equipment that must be installed in such locations is specially designed and tested to ensure it does not initiate an explosion, due to arcing contacts or high surface temperature of the equipment.

In terms of volume, the Sales of Hazardous Location Lighting was about 975.71 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1716.96 K Units by 2022.

Recent changes in the regulations in the US has led to the discontinuation of mercury vapor ballasts and metal halide luminaires, which has demanded a need for specialized lighting in hazardous areas. LEDs are sturdy, reliable, versatile, directional, cold start capable, efficient, non-toxic and durable. In the past few years, there has been a continuous technological advancement in manufacturing the bright white LED fixtures for industrial lighting. Hence, they are a good choice for indicator lamps as they are capable of replacing the traditional incandescent lamps at a fast rate.

The key players are Dialight , GE Lighting, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell ncorporated, Acuity Brands, AZZ, Kenall Manufacturing, Nemalux, LDPI, Cree, Thomas & etts (ABB), Phoenix Products, Larson Electronics, Unimar, Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc), Western Technology, Lind Equipment.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Hazardous Location Lighting Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Hazardous Location Lighting was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Hazardous Location Lighting Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Hazardous Location Lighting market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Hazardous Location Lighting generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Dialight, GE Lighting, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell Incorporated, Acuity Brands, AZZ, Kenall Manufacturing, Nemalux, LDPI, Cree, ABB, Phoenix Products, Larson Electronics, Unimar, Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc), Western Technology, Lind Equipment,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• LED, Fluorescent, Incandescent, High Pressure Sodium, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Oil, Mining & Steel, Railway, Electricity, Military & Public Safety, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Hazardous Location Lighting, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Hazardous Location Lighting market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Hazardous Location Lighting from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Hazardous Location Lighting market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hazardous Location Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 Fluorescent

1.2.4 Incandescent

1.2.5 High Pressure Sodium

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil

1.3.3 Mining & Steel

1.3.4 Railway

1.3.5 Electricity

1.3.6 Military & Public Safety

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Production

2.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hazardous Location Lighting Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Hazardous Location Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Dialight

12.1.1 Dialight Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dialight Overview

12.1.3 Dialight Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dialight Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.1.5 Dialight Related Developments

12.2 GE Lighting

12.2.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE Lighting Overview

12.2.3 GE Lighting Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GE Lighting Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.2.5 GE Lighting Related Developments

12.3 Emerson Electric

12.3.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Emerson Electric Overview

12.3.3 Emerson Electric Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Emerson Electric Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.3.5 Emerson Electric Related Developments

12.4 Eaton

12.4.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eaton Overview

12.4.3 Eaton Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Eaton Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.4.5 Eaton Related Developments

12.5 Hubbell Incorporated

12.5.1 Hubbell Incorporated Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hubbell Incorporated Overview

12.5.3 Hubbell Incorporated Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hubbell Incorporated Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.5.5 Hubbell Incorporated Related Developments

12.6 Acuity Brands

12.6.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

12.6.2 Acuity Brands Overview

12.6.3 Acuity Brands Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Acuity Brands Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.6.5 Acuity Brands Related Developments

12.7 AZZ

12.7.1 AZZ Corporation Information

12.7.2 AZZ Overview

12.7.3 AZZ Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AZZ Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.7.5 AZZ Related Developments

12.8 Kenall Manufacturing

12.8.1 Kenall Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kenall Manufacturing Overview

12.8.3 Kenall Manufacturing Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kenall Manufacturing Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.8.5 Kenall Manufacturing Related Developments

12.9 Nemalux

12.9.1 Nemalux Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nemalux Overview

12.9.3 Nemalux Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nemalux Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.9.5 Nemalux Related Developments

12.10 LDPI

12.10.1 LDPI Corporation Information

12.10.2 LDPI Overview

12.10.3 LDPI Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LDPI Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.10.5 LDPI Related Developments

12.11 Cree

12.11.1 Cree Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cree Overview

12.11.3 Cree Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Cree Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.11.5 Cree Related Developments

12.12 ABB

12.12.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.12.2 ABB Overview

12.12.3 ABB Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ABB Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.12.5 ABB Related Developments

12.13 Phoenix Products

12.13.1 Phoenix Products Corporation Information

12.13.2 Phoenix Products Overview

12.13.3 Phoenix Products Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Phoenix Products Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.13.5 Phoenix Products Related Developments

12.14 Larson Electronics

12.14.1 Larson Electronics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Larson Electronics Overview

12.14.3 Larson Electronics Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Larson Electronics Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.14.5 Larson Electronics Related Developments

12.15 Unimar

12.15.1 Unimar Corporation Information

12.15.2 Unimar Overview

12.15.3 Unimar Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Unimar Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.15.5 Unimar Related Developments

12.16 Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc)

12.16.1 Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc) Overview

12.16.3 Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc) Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc) Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.16.5 Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc) Related Developments

12.17 Western Technology

12.17.1 Western Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Western Technology Overview

12.17.3 Western Technology Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Western Technology Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.17.5 Western Technology Related Developments

12.18 Lind Equipment

12.18.1 Lind Equipment Corporation Information

12.18.2 Lind Equipment Overview

12.18.3 Lind Equipment Hazardous Location Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Lind Equipment Hazardous Location Lighting Product Description

12.18.5 Lind Equipment Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Hazardous Location Lighting Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Hazardous Location Lighting Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Hazardous Location Lighting Production Mode & Process

13.4 Hazardous Location Lighting Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Hazardous Location Lighting Sales Channels

13.4.2 Hazardous Location Lighting Distributors

13.5 Hazardous Location Lighting Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Hazardous Location Lighting Industry Trends

14.2 Hazardous Location Lighting Market Drivers

14.3 Hazardous Location Lighting Market Challenges

14.4 Hazardous Location Lighting Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Hazardous Location Lighting Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Hazardous Location Lighting Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Hazardous Location Lighting.”