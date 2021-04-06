Growth of Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Size Report Till 2024

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Size that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Size in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Size is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Delivery Hero Holding

Foodler

Takeaway

Foodpanda

Pizza Hut

Just Eat Holding

Ubereats

Domino’s Pizza

Grubhub

Deliveroo

Zomato

Meituan

McDonalds

Swiggy

Olo

Snapfinger

Seamless

Go-Food

Yemeksepeti

Subway

Eleme

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Food Delivery and Takeaway. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of %.

This report studies the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Size status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Size by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Delivery

Takeaway & Dine-in

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Office Worker

Students

Other

