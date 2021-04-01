Growth of Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Report Till 2024

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the use of technology and software to provide legal services. Legal Tech companies are generally startups founded with the purpose of disrupting the traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Blue J Legal

Casetext Inc.

Catalyst Repository Systems

eBREVIA

Everlaw

FiscalNote

Judicata

Justia

Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

Lawgeex

Legal Robot Inc.

LEVERTON

LexMachina

Loom Analytics

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Ravel Law

According to this study, over the next five years the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in LegalTech Artificial Intelligence business, shared.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Lawyers

Clients

Segmentation by application:

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.2 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Segment by Type

3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence by Players

3.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Market Share by Players

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence by Regions

4.1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

